School of Golf: History (Lesson 3)

It's Day 3 of bunkered's School of Golf series - and you're officially halfway through the week!

Every day this week, we are uploading FREE educational content specifically for kids who would otherwise be at school.



The idea is to keep young uns' brains ticking over and make learning at home both fun and different, whilst also giving them a little bit of golf knowledge that they might not previously have had. You can find more about the bunkered.co.uk School of Golf here.



In the meantime, let's get going with today's lesson...

Subject

History

For ages

13+

Time required

30 to 45 minutes

What you'll need

• A pen / pencil

• A sheet of paper to write down your answers as you go

Try to avoid using Google!

You'll find a link to the answers at the end of the test.

Ready? Let's go!

---

1. The first-ever Masters Tournament took place in 1934. Who was the American president at that time?

A. Herbert Hoover

B. Abraham Lincoln

C. Franklin D. Roosevelt

D. John F. Kennedy

2. How many different monarchs have reigned over the United Kingdom since the inaugural Open Championship in 1860?

A. 5

B. 6

C. 7

D. 8

3. Nick Price is golf’s only major champion to come from an African country formerly known as Rhodesia. What is it called today?

A. Zimbabwe

B. Zaire

C. Swaziland

D. Myanmar

4. George Archer, Orville Moody, Tony Jacklin and Ray Floyd were the four men’s major champions in the year that man first landed on the Moon – but what was the year?

A. 1966

B. 1967

C. 1968

D. 1969

5. Tiger Woods was born on December 30, 1977. Which of these events happened closest to that date?

A. The fall of the Berlin Wall

B. The end of the Vietnam War

C. Richard Nixon resigns as US president after the Watergate scandal

D. The assassination of Martin Luther King Jnr

6. The first official Ryder Cup match between Europe and the United States of America took place in 1927. Who was the British Prime Minister at that time?

A. Benjamin Disraeli

B. Stanley Baldwin

C. William Churchill

D. Neville Chamberlain

7. Golf made its return to the summer Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. But which city hosted the first-ever Olympics?

A. Athens

B. Amsterdam

C. Adelaide

D. Abu Dhabi



8. Golf is just one of many internationally significant Scottish inventions. Do you know which Scot invented the telephone?

A. John Boyd Dunlop

B. Alexander Fleming

C. John Logie Baird

D. Alexander Graham Bell

9. The number of the hole at Augusta National that is named ‘Chinese Fir’ is also the century in which the Battle of Bannockburn took place. What is it?

A. 12th

B. 13th

C. 14th

D. 15th

10. Mary Queen of Scots is widely regarded as the first-ever female golfer. In which famous Scottish palace was she born in 1542?

A. Linlithgow Palace

B. Scone Palace

C. Holyrood Palace

D. Culross Palace

---

WHEN YOU'RE FINISHED, CLICK HERE FOR THE ANSWERS