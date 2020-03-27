search
HomeGolf NewsSchool of Golf: Home Economics (Lesson 5)

Golf News

School of Golf: Home Economics (Lesson 5)

By bunkered.co.uk27 March, 2020
School Of Golf Home Economics

It's Friday! To celebrate, we've got something slightly different for all of you home-schoolers today. 

Every day this week, we have uploaded FREE educational content specifically for parents or guardians to do with kids who would otherwise be at school. 

The idea is to keep young uns' brains ticking over and make learning at home both fun and different, whilst also giving them a little bit of golf knowledge that they might not previously have had. You can find more about the bunkered.co.uk School of Golf here.

Today? Well, today is all about treats. Making them AND eating them...

Subject

Home Economics

For ages

7+ (but STRICTLY with the supervision of an adult)

Time required

30-45 minutes

What you'll make...

Golf balls! 

These delicious, coconut-covered chocolate golf balls are ridiculously easy to make and require only a handful of ingredients. They have have their own core courtesy of yummy marshmallows!

Read on...

--

--

Ingredients

14 plain biscuits (i.e. Rich Tea or something similar)

60g margarine

6 squares of cooking chocolate (white chocolate if you have it, for added effect)

1 small tin of condensed milk

1 packet of marshmallows

Desiccated coconut

Method

1. Crush all the biscuits with a rolling pin until fine.

2. Melt the margarine, chocolate and condensed milk in a pan over a very low heat, mixing gently with a fork, until smooth.

3. Using a wooden spoon or similar, mix in the crushed biscuits. The mixture should have a sticky consistency.

4. Leave to cool.

5. Take a dessert spoonful of the mixture and roll into a ball, then press it flat enough to mould around a marshmallow. Repeat until you have run out of mixture. 

6. Roll each ball in desiccated coconut and serve immediately.

DON'T FORGET TO SHARE PICTURES OF YOUR FINISHED GOLF BALLS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND USE THE HASHTAG #SCHOOLOFGOLF

