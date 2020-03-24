School of Golf: Maths (Lesson 2)

It's Day 2 of bunkered's School of Golf series.

Every day this week, we are uploading FREE educational content specifically for kids who would otherwise be at school.

The idea is to keep young uns' brains ticking over and make learning at home both fun and different, whilst also giving them a little bit of golf knowledge that they might not previously have had. You can find more about the bunkered.co.uk School of Golf here.



In the meantime, let's get going with today's lesson...

Subject

Maths

For ages

12+

Time required

30 to 45 minutes

What you'll need

• A pen / pencil

• A sheet of paper to write down your answers as you go

What to do

Using Google, find the different numbers that you need then do the ten sums as required. Try not to use a calculator unless you really, really need to!

You'll find a link to the answers (and the working) at the end of the test.

Ready? Let's go!

---

1. The number of PGA Tour titles Tiger Woods has won MINUS the number of majors won by Jack Nicklaus…

2. The number of times Turnberry has hosted The Open MULTIPLIED BY the number of majors Rory McIlroy has won…

3. The year that Lucas Glover won the US Open PLUS the year that Colin Montgomerie turned professional…

4. The number of holes at Shiskine GC on the Isle of Arran, above, MINUS the number of majors won by Arnold Palmer…

5. The number of shots by which Rory McIlroy won the 2011 US Open MULTIPLIED BY the number major championships won by Annika Sorenstam…

6. The number of times an Australian has won The Open PLUS the current world ranking of Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre…

7. Paul Lawrie’s age when he won The Open in 1999 MINUS the total number of Ryder Cup points won by Sir Nick Faldo…

8. The number of the hole called ‘Golden Bell’ at Augusta National Golf Club, above, PLUS the number of the hole called ‘The Postage Stamp’ at Royal Troon Golf Club…

9. The number of major championships won by Tiger Woods PLUS the number of majors won by Brooks Koepka PLUS the number of majors won by Jordan Spieth...

10. The year that Phil Mickelson won his first PGA Tour title MINUS the year in which the first Open Championship took place…

Bonus question

What do you get when you ADD TOGETHER the answers to all 10 questions?

---

WHEN YOU'RE FINISHED, CLICK HERE FOR THE ANSWERS