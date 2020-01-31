search
Scot charges into lead at LET Q-School

Golf News

Scot charges into lead at LET Q-School

By Ryan Crombie24 January, 2020
Ladies European Tour Q-SChool Alison Muirhead Heather MacRae
Alison Muirhead

On-fire Alison Muirhead continued to light up the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School final in Spain as she charged clear of the field during the second round.

The Scot followed up her impressive 69 on the first day with a six-under-par 67 on the South Course at La Manga Club in Spain to go beyond overnight leader Morgane Metraux.

21-year-old Muirhead, who hails from Johannesburg but stays in Dubai, was delighted with her round that saw her hole seven birdies to open up a five shot lead at the top.

“I am really enjoying La Manga Club,” said Muirhead. “The South Course was playing really good today, it was playing long and the greens were in superb condition. They were rolling so good and I made seven birdies.

“My playing partners (Filippa Moork and Maria Beautell) were really nice and the sun has come out now instead of the rain.It was all enjoyable, so I can’t really complain about anything.

Elsewhere, There are currently nine players under par including Amy Boulden who posted a four-under-par 67 on the North Course and Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir and EunJung Ji who carded a four-under-par 69 on the South Course, all finishing the day on two-under-par.

Other Scots in the field Hannah McCook and Heather MacRae sit at T70 and T91 respectively.

After the final round, the top five players will be eligible for LET Membership in Category 5c, with the 2020 LET schedule set to be released in full later today.

