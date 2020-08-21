Scotland is strengthening its commitment to women’s golf

VisitScotland and EventScotland has underlined its commitment to women’s sport by signing up to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter in the same week that has seen the return of Major Championship women’s golf on a global stage at Royal Troon.



Scotland’s national tourism and events agency have been long-time supporters of women’s golf and following the staging of both the AIG Women’s Open and the Aberdeen Standard Ladies Scottish Open in the most trying of circumstances have now formally committed to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter.



The commitment also comes as three of the next five venues for the AIG Women’s Open are confirmed to take place in Scotland – at Carnoustie in 2021, Muirfield in 2022 and St Andrews in 2024 as well as marking almost a year since the hosting of The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, considered by many as the best-ever staging of the biennial event and one which helped elevate the global media platform for women’s golf.

For those of you who aren’t in the loop, the Women in Golf Charter seeks to inspire an industry-wide commitment to develop a more inclusive culture across golf and strengthen the gender balance in the sport at all levels.

As well as supporting the staging of the biggest events in women’s golf in Scotland, VisitScotland also became the first national tourism industry to launch a golf tourism campaign aimed at women, with the #HerScotland campaign last year.



Women’s golf tourism is seen as a key development opportunity in Scotland with currently only 12% of all golf tourists visiting the Home of Golf being female.

Inclusive Tourism is one of VisitScotland’s key business objectives and the organisation fully supports the Scottish Government’s Inclusive Growth agenda ensuring that accessible tourism is available to everyone regardless of gender, age or physical capabilities.



Zoe Ridgway, assistant director of championships at The R&A and AIG Women’s Open tournament sirector, said, “VisitScotland has made a strong commitment to investing in women’s golf through the AIG Women’s Open and it is exactly the sort of backing that the sport needs to ensure that women’s golf can flourish.

She added: “Its support of the Women in Golf Charter is another positive step towards developing a more inclusive culture within the sport and inspiring more women and girls to become involved in golf.”