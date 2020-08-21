search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScotland is strengthening its commitment to women’s golf

Golf News

Scotland is strengthening its commitment to women’s golf

By bunkered.co.uk21 August, 2020
VisitScotland eventscotland AIG Women's Open women's golf The R&A Women in Golf Charter
Scotland Womens Charter

VisitScotland and EventScotland has underlined its commitment to women’s sport by signing up to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter in the same week that has seen the return of Major Championship women’s golf on a global stage at Royal Troon.

Scotland’s national tourism and events agency have been long-time supporters of women’s golf and following the staging of both the AIG Women’s Open and the Aberdeen Standard Ladies Scottish Open in the most trying of circumstances have now formally committed to The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter.

• Women's golf gets huge boost from R&A

The commitment also comes as three of the next five venues for the AIG Women’s Open are confirmed to take place in Scotland – at Carnoustie in 2021, Muirfield in 2022 and St Andrews in 2024 as well as marking almost a year since the hosting of The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, considered by many as the best-ever staging of the biennial event and one which helped elevate the global media platform for women’s golf.

Aig Womens Open Flag

For those of you who aren’t in the loop, the Women in Golf Charter seeks to inspire an industry-wide commitment to develop a more inclusive culture across golf and strengthen the gender balance in the sport at all levels.

• R&A "absolutely committed" to improving prize funds for female pros

As well as supporting the staging of the biggest events in women’s golf in Scotland, VisitScotland also became the first national tourism industry to launch a golf tourism campaign aimed at women, with the #HerScotland campaign last year.

• Muirfield to stage Women's Open for first time

Women’s golf tourism is seen as a key development opportunity in Scotland with currently only 12% of all golf tourists visiting the Home of Golf being female.

Inclusive Tourism is one of VisitScotland’s key business objectives and the organisation fully supports the Scottish Government’s Inclusive Growth agenda ensuring that accessible tourism is available to everyone regardless of gender, age or physical capabilities.

INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS!

Zoe Ridgway, assistant director of championships at The R&A and AIG Women’s Open tournament sirector, said, “VisitScotland has made a strong commitment to investing in women’s golf through the AIG Women’s Open and it is exactly the sort of backing that the sport needs to ensure that women’s golf can flourish.

She added: “Its support of the Women in Golf Charter is another positive step towards developing a more inclusive culture within the sport and inspiring more women and girls to become involved in golf.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - VisitScotland

Related Articles - eventscotland

Related Articles - AIG Women's Open

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - The R&A

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
TaylorMade
play button
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max
Callaway
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE CORRECT DRIVER SHAFT – KBS 70g Tour X-flex vs 40g A-flex
KBS
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Lydia Ko confident heading into weekend at Women's Open
We've just had the 12th round of 59 (or better) on PGA Tour
Scotland is strengthening its commitment to women’s golf
Lexi Thompson cleared by R&A amid 'cheating' storm
Dustin Johnson breaks his silence on Koepka comments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow