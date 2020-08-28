search
Golf News

Scotland to stage brand new European Tour event in October

By Michael McEwan28 August, 2020
European Tour Scottish Championship Fairmont St Andrews Golf in Scotland Scottish news Tour News
Fairmont St Andrews

The European Tour has today confirmed details of three new tournaments taking place this year - including one in Scotland.

The Scottish Championship will be played over the Torrance Course at the Fairmont St Andrews Resort from October 15-18.

The €1million event follows the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle Golf Club (September 24-27), the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club (October 1-4) and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (October 8-11), and extends the Tour’s second UK Swing of 2020 to four events.

It will be followed by the Cyprus Open from October 29 to November 1 and the Cyprus Classic from November 5-8. Both of those events will be played at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos, also with prize funds of €1million. They will be played without spectators and will be subject to the European Tour’s comprehensive health strategy and based on Cypriot Government guidelines.

The back-to-back tournaments, which will be promoted by International Sports Management (ISM), continue the European Tour’s strategy of staging consecutive tournaments in geographical clusters wherever possible to reduce the onus on international travel.

Ben Cowen, the European Tour’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer International, said: “We are pleased to be able to announce these three new tournaments as part of our 2020 International Schedule, which will continue to give valuable playing opportunities to our members.

“We are grateful to Aphrodite Hills Resort and ISM for their support in staging two consecutive tournaments as part of our first trip to Cyprus, and we look forward to showcasing the country to our global television audience.

“Similarly our thanks also go to Fairmont St Andrews, which has previously staged the Scottish Senior Open, for stepping up to now host the Scottish Championship, which extends our second UK Swing to four events. As the home of golf, Scotland obviously has many top class golfing venues and we are delighted to be visiting another of those.”

Following the Scottish Championship, the Italian Open will be played from October 22-25, at a venue that is still to be confirmed but, like the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, following the many changes and disruption to this year’s schedule, it will not be part of the Rolex Series.

The European Tour has also confirmed the cancellation of the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player, with the latter tournament now due to celebrate its much anticipated 40th anniversary edition at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City in 2021.

Golf News

European Tour launches all-new senior tour
Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic
Gary Player wants old friend as 2020 Masters honorary starter
WATCH: Jon Rahm sinks monster putt to win BMW Championship

