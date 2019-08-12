search
Scotland's Best Golf Experience 2019: Don't forget to vote!

Golf News

Scotland's Best Golf Experience 2019: Don't forget to vote!

By bunkered.co.uk12 August, 2019
Have you voted for Scotland’s Best Golf Experience yet?

If not, don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to have your say. Voting for this year’s prize is open until September 30, with the winners to be revealed at the Scottish Tourism Awards gala dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews resort on Thursday, October 31.

Now in their eighth year, the awards are recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best of the Home of Golf.

From clubs, to courses, to accommodation providers, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards exist to celebrate the very best of our game. What’s more, one lucky club will be named ‘Scotland Best Golf Experience’ for 2019 – the top award on the night and won most recently by Kingsbarns Golf Links.

WATCH - BEHIND THE SCENES AT SCOTTISH GOLF TOURISM WEEK

The glittering ceremony will, once again, bring the curtain down on the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Week and, like last year, will take place at the Fairmont St Andrews resort in Fife.

This year sees the introduction of some exciting new award categories, which are designed to better represent Scotland’s brilliant and diverse golf product.

This includes a new award for the country’s best nine-hole course.

One thing that isn’t changing, however, is the way in which the awards are decided.

No individual or committee chooses them. Instead, it’s the votes of the Scottish golfing public – widely recognised as the most knowledgeable audience of its kind – that decides the winners, making them extra special.

To vote for your favourites, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

