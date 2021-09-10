Scotland’s first Topgolf facility moves a step closer

Plans to open the first Topgolf facility in Scotland are back on track.

According to the Daily Record, work on the new complex – situated between Rutherglen and Cambuslang close to Glasgow city centre – has fully resumed delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction was only a matter of weeks old when the coronavirus took hold in March 2020, forcing work to be suspended.

However, it is now completely back up and running, with developers hoping to announce an opening date early next year.

“We’re pleased to be back on site and making progress with construction of Scotland’s first Topgolf attraction at Ashfield Land’s Two 74 Glasgow development,” said Steven McGarva, development director at Ashfield Land.

"Following a hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we started back on site in July and began the main construction work in mid-August.

"Topgolf is a really unique attraction and we’re proud to be delivering the first one in Scotland, the home of golf. It will be extremely popular with the people of Glasgow and a great addition to Clyde Gateway. On opening, approximately 300 full and part-time jobs will be created, with recruitment to be focused in the local area.

Plans for the huge complex, approved by South Lanarkshire Council two years ago, include 72 hitting bays over three tiers, an open air roof terrace and bar with seating for 70 people.

There will also be a sports bar, a lounge, and event space with nearly 100 seats as well as a drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant.

Based in Texas, Topgolf currently operates 54 venues across the US and a further four across the world. Three of those are in the UK but the one in Rutherglen will be the first for Scotland, the home of golf.