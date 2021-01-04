search
Scots club "devastated" after Hogmanay arson attack

Golf News

Scots club "devastated" after Hogmanay arson attack

By Michael McEwan31 December, 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack at the Swanston Golf Academy on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The newly-built facility was set alight in the early hours of Hogmanay, with details posted online by resident PGA pro Mike McNally.

He wrote: “In the early hours of New Year's eve we received the shocking news that our newly-built Swanston Golf Academy had been set alight and burnt down by arsonists.

“This is devastating after what has already been a particularly trying year for us all.

• Westwood named tour's 'Golfer of the Year'

• OPINION: 'Time to let Charlie Woods be a kid'

“This news will come as a blow not only to the Swanston community, but to the wider golfing community. Golf is such a key sport, now more than ever, in keeping us active and boosting our mental health during the ongoing pandemic.”

With insurance expected to cover only a “partial amount” of the costs, a crowdfunding campaign has already been launched to help pay for the rebuild. At the time of writing, it had already raised almost £5,000 of its £100,000 target. You can donate here.

Listen!

MVP, SHOT OF THE YEAR, BEST DRESSED AND MORE... IT'S THE 2020 BUNKERED PODCAST AWARDS!

The crowdfunding page notes: “Club captain Graeme Millar and club manager Mike Robson, along with coaches Peter Arnott, Mike McNally and Adam Wills, have been eagerly preparing for months for the launch of the new Swanston Golf Academy website.

“The Academy site was due to launch, tomorrow, January 1st, providing programmes to attract and support juniors, ladies, girls and beginners, as-well as fuelling current Swanston Golf Club members.

• Golf course vandalised in 'premeditated attack'

• The Scottish Golf Show is going global!

“We feel for our members, visitors and the 170 juniors who will no longer be able to practice their golf at what was our fantastic purpose-built academy.”

Anybody with any information about this incident is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 0078.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE SWANSTON GOLF ACADEMY FUNDRAISER

