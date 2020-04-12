search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots club fumes at owners letting dogs foul its course

Golf News

Scots club fumes at owners letting dogs foul its course

By Michael McEwan11 April, 2020
Leven Links coronavirus lockdown Golf in Fife Golf In Scotland golf courses Scottish news
Leven Links Winter Golf

The vice-captain of a club that plays out of Leven Links has slammed dog owners who have allowed their pets to 'desecrate' the Fife course during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Like all courses across the country, Leven Links has been forced to close temporarily as a result of the pandemic. 

That has resulted in a significant increase in people walking their dogs on the historic layout - and, to the disgust of officials, many have refused to clean up after their animals.

• Pro predicts post-pandemic golf boom

• Thieves steal club's priceless trophy collection

“Walking dogs over the course shows a disregard for the course," Leven Thistle Golf Club vice-captain Alan Lee told Fife Today.

“It’s disappointing to be sat at home while others do not share the respect and consideration by venturing out to places they never normally went, and letting their dogs desecrate the course.

“Our greenkeepers work hard and present us with an excellent course while being exposed to this on the course and in our bins. It’s not their job.”

Course manager David Gray echoed Mr. Lee's frustration and is urging dog owners to use the nearby beach or a public park for their walks.

• Is this how to attend events post-lockdown?

• Tiger sued over claims caddie shoved fan

“There’s plenty of parks, paths, places to go,” said Gray. “You’re supposed to be walking around where you stay. People need to take some responsibility.”

Earlier this week, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas called for golf courses to be opened up to the public during the lockdown, prompting widespread criticism from the golf community.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Leven Links

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - lockdown

Related Articles - Golf in Fife

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
PGA Tour preparing for return to action - without fans!
Introducing... the Legends' Lockdown Match Play!
Doug Sanders: Tributes paid to flamboyant golf great
Keep your kids playing during lockdown with Golphin

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
See all videos right arrow