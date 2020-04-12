Scots club fumes at owners letting dogs foul its course

The vice-captain of a club that plays out of Leven Links has slammed dog owners who have allowed their pets to 'desecrate' the Fife course during the coronavirus lockdown.

Like all courses across the country, Leven Links has been forced to close temporarily as a result of the pandemic.

That has resulted in a significant increase in people walking their dogs on the historic layout - and, to the disgust of officials, many have refused to clean up after their animals.

“Walking dogs over the course shows a disregard for the course," Leven Thistle Golf Club vice-captain Alan Lee told Fife Today.

“It’s disappointing to be sat at home while others do not share the respect and consideration by venturing out to places they never normally went, and letting their dogs desecrate the course.

“Our greenkeepers work hard and present us with an excellent course while being exposed to this on the course and in our bins. It’s not their job.”

Course manager David Gray echoed Mr. Lee's frustration and is urging dog owners to use the nearby beach or a public park for their walks.

“There’s plenty of parks, paths, places to go,” said Gray. “You’re supposed to be walking around where you stay. People need to take some responsibility.”



Earlier this week, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas called for golf courses to be opened up to the public during the lockdown, prompting widespread criticism from the golf community.