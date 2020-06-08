Scots club in terrific show of appreciation for NHS

Callander Golf Club has shown its appreciation for local NHS workers, who have worked bravely through the COVID-19 crisis, by offering ten free memberships.



The club’s committee revealed they were committed to recognising the incredible efforts of NHS staff in recent months and have decided to offer ten free memberships for NHS staff joining the club for the first time to do just that.

Golfers joining under the scheme will be granted full membership and can play unlimited golf until March 2021, subject to the Scottish Government’s COVID-19 related rules and regulations.

The free memberships will be offered on a first come first served basis to the first ten local NHS workers to submit a membership application, which is available by emailing callandergolf@btconnect.com. Applicants must live within the FK postcode area.

If the offer is oversubscribed, eligible players who miss out on free membership will be able to join at a reduced rate of just £150.

“We all owe so much to the NHS in recent months,” said Bob Harvey, the club captain alongside Mary Harvey.

“We hope that this small thank you from Callander Golf Club will help some of those heroic workers to relax a little. Our course is regarded as one of the most scenic in Scotland, and we hope the fresh air and beautiful views will be a salve for the soul of weary workers.

“Whether they are brand new to golf or a competitive low handicap player, we look forward to welcoming our NHS heroes to our Club.”