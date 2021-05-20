Scots club leading fight for junior golf

A Glasgow-based golf club is excited to welcome the country’s best young talent to its course with an all-new sponsor-backed junior event.



Pollok Golf Club, in the south side of the city, has revealed details of the Pollok Junior Masters, supported by ProDreamUSA, a Scottish-based golf-specific scholarship consultancy for junior golfers.

The Pollok Junior Masters will take place at Pollok Golf Club, a Dr Alister MacKenzie-designed course, from June 23-24 and is open to boys and girls aged under-18 as of now. The new competition will be a 54-hole strokeplay with a 36-hole cut before the final round.

The host club has also revealed that it has secured a top sponsor, with leading construction business JR Group on board as the main sponsor.

“As a business, The JR Group works hard to promote sport for young people across a number of disciplines,” said John Horne, managing director for The JR Group.

“Pollok Golf Club work very hard to support young players to hone their talent in the sport and provide them with opportunities to progress, something we are thrilled to back through this summer’s competition.”

Pollok has a burgeoning junior section and says it wants to showcase its club and course to the best juniors in the country.

“This event will provide a fantastic showcase for some of the best young golfers in Scotland and beyond and highlights the club’s commitment to growing the game and supporting juniors,” said Daryn Cochrane, general manager of Pollok Golf Club.

“We want to establish the Pollok Junior Masters as one of the premier events within the national calendar and we are delighted that the JR Group are partnering with us to achieve this, dovetailing perfectly with their ethos of supporting young people in sport and matching our ambitions as a club.”

Prizes will be on offer for the leading boys and girls, as well as the overall winner who will be crowed the Pollok Junior Masters Champion, and the event will count for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Entry to the tournament costs £50 per competitor, which will also include lunch on both days and a practice round at Pollok GC. The handicap limit is 12 for girls and 6 for boys, and a ballot system will be in operation should the event be oversubscribed. The closing date for entries is June 2, with players being sent information and the draw thereafter.

To enter the Pollok Junior Masters, click here.