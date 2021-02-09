Scots club looks to the future after fire destroys clubhouse

Uphall Golf Club has vowed to rebuild and come back stronger than ever after its clubhouse was razed to the ground.



A huge fire ripped through the West Lothian club’s premises in the early hours of Saturday morning. Despite the best efforts of firefighters, who fought through the night to bring the blaze under control, the building and all of its contents were destroyed.

An investigation will now be opened into the cause of the inferno but, in a post on social media, officials pledged that it would mark the beginning of the end for the 126-year-old club.

“It's now just over 24 hours since the devastating event that has seen our clubhouse destroyed,” read a statement posted on the Uphall Golf Club Facebook page.

“You will have no doubt seen many of the pictures of the effects of the fire, and, while we are extremely thankful there were no injuries or fatalities, we are saddened that a great deal of the club's history has been lost.

“May we also take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to the emergency services who attended the scene and worked tirelessly for hours on end to bring the blaze under control.

“And so while work goes on to determine the cause of this horrible event, as a club we now look to the future and start the journey on the next chapter of the club's fine history.”

Many of the club’s committee spent a large part of Saturday at the scene and have already started working on plans to take the club forward

The statement continued: “As you'd expect the course is currently closed and will remain so until we can determine a safe routine for play.

“Our members’ safety is our top priority and that is why we would ask you not to visit the clubhouse area and car park until we can provide clear guidance for members. We will continue to provide updates via email and where we can on social media.

“On behalf of the club captain, professional and all the committee we'd like to express our immense gratitude for all the kind words and offers of help and support that have been received at this difficult time.

“It's a great source of pride and motivation to us all to know that our club is so well regarded in both the local community and wider golfing community. We hope it won't be long before we can welcome you all back to create more wonderful memories.”