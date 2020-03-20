search
Scots club offering FREE tee times amid COVID-19 pandemic

Golf News

Scots club offering FREE tee times amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Michael McEwan20 March, 2020
A Scottish golf club has taken a radical step to encourage people to keep playing amid the coronavirus pandemic - by offering FREE tee times to visitors.

Prestonfield Golf Club, located in the heart of capital city Edinburgh, announced the measure yesterday.

It comes following news that almost half of all golf courses in Europe have gone into lockdown, as well as a reported one in five in the United States, as governments look to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the club's director of golf Scott Clark said: "Many people are looking for ways to keep exercising at the same time as following Government guidelines regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

"As a golf club at the heart of our community, we would like to offer visitors and members' guests to Prestonfield Golf Club the opportunity to play our great course free of charge up until 31st March 2020."

In line with government advice on social distancing and taking all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, Prestonfield has also come up with an ingenious way of reducing the risk to golfers. 

"We have taken an innovative approach of raising the hole cups above ground, so you don’t have to retrieve your ball out of the hole or touch the flag stick," added Clark. "If the ball strikes the cup it counts as if you have holed the put. This provides an added measure for your safety.

"Hopefully, this will add to your physical and mental wellbeing at this difficult time."

Visitors are encouraged to book their free tee times through the club professional and to register their car details in the pro shop to access free car parking.

For more information, log-on to prestonfield.co.uk or call 0131 667 9665.

