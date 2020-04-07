Scots club offers FREE membership to NHS workers

A Scottish golf club is offering FREE membership to NHS workers in recognition of the selfless work being done by the country's frontline health services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cowdenbeath Golf Club in Fife has made the pledge - subject to member approval - as the crisis continues to spread across the country.

At the time of writing, more than 2,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Scotland with over 120 deaths.

As a token of its appreciation for the men and women battling day and night, seven days a week, Cowdenbeath intends to make memberships for all NHS workers completely free until the end of the 2021/22 season.

• Harrington calls for Ryder Cup to go ahead

• Scots pro wins on American satellite tour

In a statement, the club said: "This is our way of thanking you all for the amazing job you are doing to help us and our families throughout this challenging time."

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

Adult membership this year was due to cost £120.

The offer is open to every worker with NHS ID and will provide entry into all competitions, an official handicap and use of the clubhouse facilities.

Membership applications will be taken when the season resumes.

• BLOG - "A perspective on golf in times of pause"

• Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?

Cowdenbeath Golf Club was originally built as a nine-hole course on the old Dora coal-mine site and opened in 1991. Five years later, it was extended to 18 holes, with Sir Michael Bonallack on-hand to open the full-size course.

Its course is described as "a picturesque parkland layout with gentle undulations and tree lined fairways".

To find out more, log-on to cowdenbeath-golfclub.com