Scots club records jaw-dropping membership surge

Moray Golf Club has reported a remarkable increase of over 300 new members since launching its post-lockdown membership drive.



Despite many predicting golf would fall upon hard times post COVID-19, the Lossiemouth club is already blowing that theory out of the water with the enormous uptake in new members.

“All in, we are sitting at about 314 new members now,” club secretary Stevie Grant told bunkered.co.uk.

“I’ve got another 20 applications that are just sitting here as well, so it’s just phenomenal. I’ve never been this rushed off my feet in all my time here.”

Part of Moray's appeal is that it boasts two magnificent 18-hole tracks, providing value for money. However, Grant says it has primarily been the pricing that has enticed nomad golfers along.

“Offering memberships on a pro-rata basis has been key to our success," he added. "The top price was £580 to be a member here, which is fantastic value for money anyway if you ask me, but you have to price yourself around what other clubs in the area are doing.

“If we were to go a higher price, we probably would have driven these members away to other good courses in the area. Offering £300 for six months of guaranteed golf, with our two golf courses, has gone down a treat.”



Grant revealed the extra revnue generated by the new sign-ups will go a long way to softening the blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing the membership surge has saved the financial season for us. Taking in what about £70,000 during this time has been massive. Moray was never in danger of not reopening. However, it has certainly made things look a whole lot better compared to where we were a few months ago.”

The task for the club now is to focus on retaining some of the golfers who have decided to take out membership.

“Whether or not these people stay with us next year, that’s up to us and we have to make them want to stay. I’ve been open and honest and if 50% of these members that have joined us opt to stay on for next season, that would be absolutely massive for us.”