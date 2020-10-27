Scots club safeguards future with world-class short game facility

Gullane Golf Club is further enhancing its global reputation after opening a sophisticated short game facility, whilst also revealing plans for the development of a new visitors’ clubhouse.



The renowned East Lothian venue, host to the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and Ladies Scottish Open in 2018 on Course No.1, is taking exciting steps to significantly benefit the customer experience for all visiting golfers.

With the state-of-the-art short game area recently opened and work commencing this month on the revamped visitors’ clubhouse, the club aims to deliver an enhanced experience on and off the course that reflects its standing as one of the leading links venues in world golf.

The short game zone – which allows players to strike off quality links turf from 12 designated areas and features three bunkers and five pin flags – adds to the club’s facilities for its strong membership and many visitors, while highlights its ongoing commitment to junior golf.

“With our new short game area unrivalled in Scotland and work soon to begin on redeveloping the visitors’ clubhouse, we are committed to providing world-class facilities here at Gullane,” commented Adam Fox, captain at Gullane Golf Club.

“In doing so, visitors will enjoy a wonderful experience both on and off our three courses – one that combines the finest traditions of links golf with the very best of modern amenities.”

The short game facility, which sits across three acres, has already earned high praise from visitors and members alike, following its opening in September.

Developed by Edwards Design International (EDI) with input from head PGA professional, Alasdair Good, and course manager, Stewart Duff, it provides players with plentiful options to hone their short game – from bunker play to bump and runs, and pitches to flop shots.

James Edwards, architect at EDI, said: “Together with the excellent team at Gullane, we collectively considered many design permutations over the last two years resulting in a final masterplan which brings all the facilities nearer the visitors’ clubhouse and improves the customer journey. These facilities will no doubt help to grow the game of golf, encourage participation at this world-class venue and help to safeguard the future engagement of all levels of golf at Gullane for many years to come."

After approval from members in September to redevelop the visitors’ clubhouse, the club is also looking forward to pushing on with a key project due for completion by next summer. Completely updating the existing visitors’ clubhouse, first opened in 1993 by Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher, the remodelled building will further improve the visitor experience and reflect the status of Courses No.2 and No.3.

Captain Fox explained what the new facility will add to the famous club: “The transformed visitors’ clubhouse will deliver a much better flow for visiting golfers, from arrival and check in through a new pro shop, into the revamped lounge, dining and terraced areas, out to the short game zone and driving range and, finally, onto the courses – a first-class customer experience for all. We look forward to seeing the clubhouse develop over the coming months.”