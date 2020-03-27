Scots club seeks support in survival fight

Brora Golf Club is seeking the support of golfers both at home and abroad to help safeguard its future during the coronavirus crisis.



The much-loved venue is facing significant financial challenges given a huge loss of expected visitor income this year.

In a message to around 600 members earlier this week, club president Andy Stewart admitted the club “might not exist” beyond the current pandemic sweeping the globe.

Like clubs across the UK, Brora has been forced to close temporarily in order to comply with government guidance on how to stop the spread of the disease. All staff have been put in furlough, other than three key members – working on reduced wages – to assist with essential day-to-day operations to keep the club going.

Heartfelt messages from across the globe have been posted on social media in support of the club, reflecting the fact visitors from as far afield as the US, Australia, South Africa and the Bahamas played the course in the small Sutherland village in 2019.



Now, through a new page on the club website, various items can now be purchased to support Brora and achieve an association with the club.

The focus is very much on the international market, with international membership available for £323. For the first time, limited platinum life membership and international lifetime membership are also on offer. Currently, only 83 individuals are international members of Brora.

Lifetime and five-year hole sponsorships are also available, as well as the chance to join ‘The Tern Club’ through the pro shop. For £100, golfers can receive a unique gift from the shop, enjoy a 15% discount on normal stock items in the shop, and a lesson from club professional Malcolm Murray.

Golfers can also buy a voucher to play Brora (redeemable in the future), purchase new merchandise from the online pro shop, or simply give any amount to the club via a donation function.

Stewart said: “As is the case for golf clubs across the world, this is a hugely challenging time. Our club has a dependence on visitor income in its efforts to survive and grow and, as a result, this pandemic will hit us hard. We are fighting to ensure the very survival of the club.

"We need every member to do whatever they can do to help the club, such as paying their 2020 subscription, or even next year’s. They could also make a deposit on their bar card or pro shop account if in a position to do so.



“We have also updated our website to create other revenue opportunities, particularly targeting our international market given many of them will be unable to visit us this year.

"International membership at Brora is well priced at just over £300, while we now also have an option for golfers to take out international lifetime membership and support us via other offers.

“Like many clubs, we are asking for the support of our members and regular visitors at this difficult time. Hopefully we can make it through this crisis and can look forward to enjoying our cherished golf club and course in the future.”

• For more information on all membership categories and visitor bookings at Brora, email secretary@broragolf.co.uk