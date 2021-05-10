search
HomeGolf NewsScots club targeted by arsonists

Golf News

Scots club targeted by arsonists

By Ryan Crombie06 May, 2021
fereneze golf club Golf In Scotland clubhouse golf courses Fire Glasgow
Ferenezegolfclubfire

Fereneze Golf Club in Glasgow has come under attack from a group of arsonists.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, is the latest in a series of troubles at the Barrhead-based club which reported issues with youths setting fire to parts of the course in March.

A report from Barrhead News said that a gorse bush next to one of the greens was ignited in the senseless act.

The resulting blaze could be seen for miles around and took firefighters several hours to bring under control.

• Massive blaze destroys popular club's clubhouse

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

Fereneze Golf Club captain Bert Holt said five separate fires were started in the gorse bush areas of the course on Sunday night, with one large area particularly well alight.

“One of the fires was next to the third tee and another close to the 17th tee,” he told Barrhead News.

“Thankfully, there was no damage to the golf course. My biggest concern is that valuable police and fire resources are being wasted tackling blazes on the golf course when they could be better deployed elsewhere.

“It is also very upsetting for our members and there are health and safety concerns for our staff picking up the rubbish which is being left by the same youths.

• Tom Cruise spotted at Scottish golf course

• Three of world's top-10 set for Scottish Open

“We also had a case recently where a group ripped out flowers which had just been planted. It was pointless vandalism."

It has been reported that large groups of youths have been gathering at the Glasgow club at weekends. While it was the bushes and foliage that cught the brunt of the damage this time, in another incident, a wooden bench on one of the fairways was badly damaged after it was set ablaze.

The attack on the club is just the latest in a spate of other fire-related incidents. Just last week Marsden Park Golf Club and Lutterworth Golf Club in England had their clubhouses destroyed by raging infernos. Earlier this year, Uphall Golf Club in West Lothian also saw its clubhouse go up in flames.

