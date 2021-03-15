Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

Machrihanish Golf club, which lost its clubhouse in a blaze two years ago, has finally completed the construction of its £1.8million replacement.

The club, founded in 1876, was devastated after a 2018 December inferno razed its clubhouse to the ground.

Just over two years on and the club once again has a place for its members to drink, eat, socialise and keep their game sharp.

The new building comes complete with bespoke changing rooms, an indoor golf simulator as well as an upstairs function room and restaurant that will allow the club to cater for private events such as weddings and parties.

The eye-catching new facility will also feature ladies’ changing facilities in the main building for the first time in the club’s history.

“Everyone is astounded by the clubhouse and how it looks,” committee member and former captain John McKinlay told bunkered.co.uk.

“This new place looks all singing, all dancing. We have a swing room, so when the weather deteriorates it means you can still go in and hit some shots and have a few libations.

"One of my favourite features is that we now have a veranda overlooking the 18th green, where people can go outside and enjoy a drink and some golf when things get back to normal.”

Despite the horrific set-back that the club suffered after losing its clubhouse, members are now looking forward to a bright future with a state-of-the-art building they can call home.

“Although it’s not a situation I would wish upon anybody, it has forced the club’s hand and allowed us to build something that’s a bit more fit for purpose and becoming of the beautiful course we have,” added McKinlay. “It’s been a long process and it’s one that is all worth it.”