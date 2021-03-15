search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

By Ryan Crombie15 March, 2021
Machrihanish Golf Club Golf In Scotland grassroots golf Golf Club clubhouse john mckinlay
Machrihanish Gclubhouse

Machrihanish Golf club, which lost its clubhouse in a blaze two years ago, has finally completed the construction of its £1.8million replacement.

The club, founded in 1876, was devastated after a 2018 December inferno razed its clubhouse to the ground.

Just over two years on and the club once again has a place for its members to drink, eat, socialise and keep their game sharp.

• WATCH - Sergio misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

• WATCH - An suffers nightmare at 17th

The new building comes complete with bespoke changing rooms, an indoor golf simulator as well as an upstairs function room and restaurant that will allow the club to cater for private events such as weddings and parties. 

The eye-catching new facility will also feature ladies’ changing facilities in the main building for the first time in the club’s history.

“Everyone is astounded by the clubhouse and how it looks,” committee member and former captain John McKinlay told bunkered.co.uk.

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

“This new place looks all singing, all dancing. We have a swing room, so when the weather deteriorates it means you can still go in and hit some shots and have a few libations.

"One of my favourite features is that we now have a veranda overlooking the 18th green, where people can go outside and enjoy a drink and some golf when things get back to normal.”

Machrihanishrestaurant View Machrihanish Bar

Despite the horrific set-back that the club suffered after losing its clubhouse, members are now looking forward to a bright future with a state-of-the-art building they can call home.

• WATCH - DeChambeau TOPS drive at Sawgrass

• Popular Scots municipal course under threat

“Although it’s not a situation I would wish upon anybody, it has forced the club’s hand and allowed us to build something that’s a bit more fit for purpose and becoming of the beautiful course we have,” added McKinlay. “It’s been a long process and it’s one that is all worth it.”

Machrihanish Veranda Machrihanish Gcclubhouse2 Machrihanish Restaurant

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Machrihanish Golf Club

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golf Club

Related Articles - clubhouse

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie backs Westwood to contend in The Open
EXCLUSIVE Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse
Justin Thomas - Fast hips need fast hands
The PLAYERS: Full prize money payout
The PLAYERS: Emotional Justin Thomas triumphs at TPC Sawgrass

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow