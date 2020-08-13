Scots golf club vandalised by individual with "serious grudge"

A Scottish golf club is appealing for information to catch the individual person for vandalising several of its greens recently.



Ballumbie Castle in Dundee has been targeted on several occasions in what club officials believe with a premeditated act by an individual with a vendetta against them.



Speaking to the Evening Telegraph, club manager Allan Bange revealed he has taken the matter to the police.

“This has been going on for the last few weeks now and its going to cost thousands of pounds to repair," he said.



“At first we weren’t sure if it was petrol or weedkiller, there is no smell off of it so we are more inclined to think it is weedkiller.

“All the holes which have been targeted are situated out of the line of sight of any of the households surrounding the course.

“We are inclined to think someone is acting alone to carry out these malicious acts.”

Bange added: "Hopefully we can carry out the repairs without too much disruption to the players. We can’t really afford for their to be anymore disruption.”



This latest act of vandalism comes just weeks after new tee signage was destroyed - only hours after being installed.

"This is very serious matter and the police are involved and I am putting up a reward for anyone who knows any information which leads to the prosecution," said Bange. "I have also installed hidden cameras to see if this brings anything to light."

Anybody with any information is encouraged to email admin@ballumbiegolf.co.uk or call 01382 730026.

