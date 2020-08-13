search
Scots golf club vandalised by individual with "serious grudge"

Golf News

Scots golf club vandalised by individual with "serious grudge"

By Michael McEwan13 August, 2020
ballumbie castle vandalism Golf Clubs Scottish news Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Ballumbie Castle Vandalism

A Scottish golf club is appealing for information to catch the individual person for vandalising several of its greens recently.

Ballumbie Castle in Dundee has been targeted on several occasions in what club officials believe with a premeditated act by an individual with a vendetta against them.

Speaking to the Evening Telegraph, club manager Allan Bange revealed he has taken the matter to the police.

“This has been going on for the last few weeks now and its going to cost thousands of pounds to repair," he said.

“At first we weren’t sure if it was petrol or weedkiller, there is no smell off of it so we are more inclined to think it is weedkiller.

• Koepka regrets US PGA comments (kind of)

• Pro adds Black Lives Matter stick to bag

• How Justin Thomas has already made $2m this week

“All the holes which have been targeted are situated out of the line of sight of any of the households surrounding the course.

“We are inclined to think someone is acting alone to carry out these malicious acts.”

NEW! IS BROOKS KOEPKA
GETTING TOO BIG FOR HIS BOOTS?

Bange added: "Hopefully we can carry out the repairs without too much disruption to the players. We can’t really afford for their to be anymore disruption.”

This latest act of vandalism comes just weeks after new tee signage was destroyed - only hours after being installed.

• It's official: No patrons at this year's Masters

• R&A provides update on Distance Insights Project

"This is very serious matter and the police are involved and I am putting up a reward for anyone who knows any information which leads to the prosecution," said Bange. "I have also installed hidden cameras to see if this brings anything to light."

Anybody with any information is encouraged to email admin@ballumbiegolf.co.uk or call 01382 730026.

