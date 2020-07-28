search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots golf course forced to close ‘indefinitely’ after vandalism

Golf News

Scots golf course forced to close ‘indefinitely’ after vandalism

By Michael McEwan28 July, 2020
Leslie Golf Club 033289 Full

An Old Tom Morris-designed golf course has been forced to close its doors ‘indefinitely’ after a deliberate fire destroyed tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment.

Leslie Golf Course, located on the outskirts of Glenrothes in Fife, was targeted by vandals in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three people seen running from the scene are suspected of being responsible for the blaze which gutted a storage facility and the greenkeepers' quarters. It’s thought that the bill to replace the ruined machinery could end up totalling as much as £30,000.

In the meantime, officials have been left with no option but to shut the 122-year-old course.

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

Susan Vines, a member of the club’s management team, told The Courier: “It’s heartbreaking to see such destruction which has forced us to close the course indefinitely.  

“The club has worked so hard in the last couple of years to become a community club and we’ve been overwhelmed by the level of support from residents and local businesses offering help.”

Vines’ fellow manager David Fraser added: “The fire has left us unable to tend to the greens because of the extent of the damage.

“We are waiting to meet the insurance assessor to find out if anything can be saved but we could be looking at between £20,000 to £30,000 worth of damage.

• Union blasted over junior's disqualification

• Historic amateur event WILL go ahead this year

“Until then, we are left without the essential equipment to maintain the greens which is an added heartbreak because so much hard work had been done throughout the lockdown to get the course looking fantastic.”

Leslie is the latest Fife course to have been targeted by vandals. In June, we reported on damage done to the courses at Lochgelly, Glenrothes and Cowdenbeath.

• Anybody with any information on the fire at Leslie Golf Club is urged to contact Police Scotland via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0669 of 26 July 2020.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau
English town can build 1,000 new homes - if it hosts Ryder Cup!
Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend
Major champions withdraw from US PGA

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow