Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend

A Scottish golf centre has told bunkered.co.uk that it is looking forward to welcoming over 200 visitors and members to play in a Texas Scramble this weekend.

Strathmore Golf Centre in Perthshire is set to stage the tournament following clarification yesterday from Scottish Golf on which types of competitions are permitted under its current lockdown guidance.

In a statement issued to all affiliated clubs, Scottish Golf said that open competitions must remain off the table until such times as the Scottish Government announces a further easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

For clarity, the body defined an open competition as ‘a qualifying round of golf played at a venue away from a player’s home club’.

• Major champions WD from US PGA

• Bryson has made his wildest claim to date

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

It added: “Any other format of play that takes place by visitors to golf clubs is permitted provided that all related COVID-19 regulations including travel restrictions, sanitation protocols and physical distancing protocols are met, along with industry-specific guidance being adhered to both on and off the course.”

Strathmore has taken that as a green light to press ahead with its Texas Scramble this weekend.

David Norman, the manager of the centre, told bunkered.co.uk: “We had informed the competitors a week ago that we would wait to see the outcome of the announcements made on Thursday before making a decision.

“Thankfully, our optimism was rewarded, and we now look forward to running all of our non-qualifying visitor competitions before the end of the season.

• Koepka irked by reporter's question



• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

“This is the first of what we hope will be many competitions that golf clubs throughout Scotland can now run in order to receive funds which may be critical in their survival.”

A misunderstanding in June led to Strathmore Golf Club – which operates out of the Strathmore Golf Centre – having its membership of Scottish Golf temporarily suspended after it was found that the centre was planning to host an open competition. The event was subsequently cancelled and the golf club’s membership was reinstated.