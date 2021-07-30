search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots golfer matches Lee Westwood’s Kingsbarns record

Golf News

Scots golfer matches Lee Westwood’s Kingsbarns record

By Ryan Crombie22 July, 2021
kingsbarns bunkered golf breaks Old Ranfurly Lee Westwood Albatross Stewart Watt Amateur Golf Golf In Scotland
Stewart Watt Kingsbarns

A Scottish amateur golfer has matched an 18-year-old record held by Lee Westwood at the esteemed Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Stewart Watt, a member at Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club, was enjoying a round with friends at Kingsbarns, courtesy of bunkered Golf Breaks, when he achieved a sensational feat he will remember forever.

At the par-five ninth hole, Watt found himself in the centre of the fairway for his second shot, with 235 yards left to the pin. He unleashed a pure strike with his fairway rescue and immediately knew it was good.

“My two friends were a wee bit further up the fairway and were telling me that it’s really good and on line,” Watt told bunkered.co.uk.

• The men to make the cut in all four majors in 2021

• Want to work at Augusta? Here's your chance...

“Obviously, we got up there and there was no ball to be seen. The back of the green fell away and I thought it had trickled over there but there was no ball. Then, we checked, and there it was sitting in the hole.

“You can take the pins out now, so it wasn’t sitting up or anything. We were all absolutely buzzing.”

Previously, the only other player to come away with an albatross at Kingsbarns’ ninth hole was 25-time European Tour winner Lee Westwood back in 2003.

• How much is a gold medal worth to golfers?

“They had a plaque for Westwood’s albatross in the clubhouse, so I was saying that I should get one too,” joked Watt.

Watt, who plays off a handicap of plus three, admitted that, although an albatross is a unique feat in golf, it wasn’t his first.  

“I’ve actually had a hole in one on a par-4 before at short hole at Old Course Ranfurly,” he explained. “So, that’s actually an albatross as well so that’s my second of my golf career. It was a wee bit surreal to be honest.”

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship

Kingsbarns honoured Watt’s feat by presenting him with a bouquet of gifts so that he could remember the day forever.

“They handed me a flag, a book on the history of Kingsbarns and a small bottle of their Kingsbarns whisky, so that was a really nice touch.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - kingsbarns

Related Articles - bunkered golf breaks

Related Articles - Old Ranfurly

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Albatross

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow