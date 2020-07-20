Scots golfer playing 26 rounds in 5 DAYS for charity

A big-hearted Scottish golfer is currently in the middle of an extraordinary golfing marathon to raise money for charity

Nick Boyle, a sales director at Jewson Civil Frazer, has set himself the target of playing 26 rounds of golf in just five days at the Kingsfield Golf Centre.

Boyle, who began his bid with six rounds at the Linlithgow course on Monday, is taking on the challenge to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

By the time the sun sets on Friday, he will have played an incredible 468 holes, covering approximately 30 miles on foot per day. For those who use fitness trackers to keep tabs on their own health, that's the rough equivalent of 63,360 steps per day - more than six times the daily recommended average!

Boyle is camping out at the course all week and making his effort all the more impressive is the fact that he's carrying his own bag most of the way, too.

"I’m hoping for the occasional visitor to pop in and maybe carry it for a few holes while keeping my spirits up," he wrote on his JustGiving page.

He added: "The Arkley family who own and run Kingsfield have been fantastic in facilitating my needs for the challenge. I can’t thank them enough and also close contact and member of Kingsfield Major James Howe who is kindly helping me to set up my base camp.

"I’ve also enlisted the help of ex sporting celebrities to endorse my challenge and I’ve lined up Talksport and BBC Radio Scotland for interviews and promotion so I can receive maximum exposure in the hope of hitting and hopefully smashing through my £3,000 target."



With two-and-a-half days still to go, he has done just that. At the time of writing, Boyle has raised a superb £5,000 for the charity.

If you would like to donate, click here.