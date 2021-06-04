Scots golfers to play 100 holes in a day for charity

A group of six friends are set to embark upon the challenge of playing 100 holes of golf in a day in a bid to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.



The friends, all members at Renfrew Golf Club in Glasgow except one, revealed to bunkered.co.uk that they decided to rally round the cause of the Beatson Cancer Charity as it is an organisation that plays a key role in all of their lives.

Beatson Cancer Charity supports people affected by cancer, providing services, as well as funding specialists, research and education to invest in a better future for cancer patients and their families.

All six golfers, Stuart Cameron, Neil Cameron, Alan Wells, Bryan Robertson, Aidan Moore and Steven Hammell, admitted that they knew someone who had received help from the charity and saw the opportunity to raise money by playing golf as the perfect way to show their thanks.

"We did the 72-hole challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support a couple of years ago but that was more of a random thing where we wanted to raise some money for charity," Alan Wells, one of the 100-hole challenge participants, told bunkered.co.uk.

"This time round, Stuart and Neil's Dad was getting treated for cancer through the Beatson charity. All six of us have someone we know, be that family or friends, that the Beatson have helped, so we thought it would be good to try and raise some money to help them out."

The challenge itself, set to take place on July 23, will see the group of friends tee off at the first hole at Renfrew Golf Club and play the course five times over, plus another ten holes, in just a single day.

“One hundred holes might not sound like too much of an arduous task, but we estimated based on the course yardage that we will all be walking roughly 38 miles over a 15-hour period,” Stuart Cameron explained to bunkered.co.uk.

"The club have been massively accommodating. Some of us are on the committee for this year, so the secretary has sorted us out with tee times and all that sort of stuff."

As well as asking the club to donate towards their worthy cause, the group of boys are also asking everyone at the club who has an affiliation to the charity to join them on their 100th hole of the day.

“The other key part to our fundraiser is that we want everyone at the club to come down and walk, or even play, the very last hole with us,” said Aidan Moore, another of the boys taking on the challenge.

“I think it will give a nice sense achievement when you see the donations coming in as you are giving money to a charity that’s more than worthwhile. We see it as a way of giving back for all of the support that the charity has shown people we know.”

If you want to donate to the six golfers' worthy cause, you can do so by visiting their Just Giving page here.