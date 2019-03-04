search
Golf News

Scots pro calls time on tour career

By Michael McEwan04 March, 2019
Ross Kellett Challenge Tour European Tour Golf In Scotland Rich Beem Eddie Pepperell Twitter
Ross Kellett

Former US PGA champion Rich Beem and European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell are amongst those to have offered their best wishes to Ross Kellett after the Besllhill-born golfer called time on his pro career.

In message posted on social media, Kellett announced that he was quitting tour golf after close to seven years as a professional. 

Ross Kellett Post

• Fears over future of several Aberdeen courses

Beem, who pipped Tiger Woods to victory in the 2002 US PGA Championship, was one of the first to reach out.

Two-time European Tour winner Pepperell also replied.

Kellett turned pro in 2012 after a successful amateur career, during which he represented Scotland at all levels.

• Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet

• Rickie lashes out at new dropping rule

• Scottish Open host venue sold for £4.5m

He got off to a great start in the paid ranks, finishing fourth on the Alps Tour Order of Merit to graduate to the Challenge Tour. He struggled in that first season on Europe’s second tier and dropped down to the Euro Pro Tour in 2014. Another strong season there saw him regain his Challenge Tour playing privileges and, in 2016, he had his most successful season on the circuit, finishing 48th on the Order of Merit.

In July 2016, he posted his best finish as a pro, finishing in a tie for third in the Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana.

