Scots pro calls time on tour career

Former US PGA champion Rich Beem and European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell are amongst those to have offered their best wishes to Ross Kellett after the Besllhill-born golfer called time on his pro career.



In message posted on social media, Kellett announced that he was quitting tour golf after close to seven years as a professional.

Beem, who pipped Tiger Woods to victory in the 2002 US PGA Championship, was one of the first to reach out.

I don’t know you Ross, but it was brave of you to post something that most players wouldn’t. Playing golf professionally, at some point in every players lifetime, gets to us all. Hope you enjoy the game on your own terms in the future. Cheers, Beemer — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) March 4, 2019

Two-time European Tour winner Pepperell also replied.

All the best Rosco. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 4, 2019

Kellett turned pro in 2012 after a successful amateur career, during which he represented Scotland at all levels.



He got off to a great start in the paid ranks, finishing fourth on the Alps Tour Order of Merit to graduate to the Challenge Tour. He struggled in that first season on Europe’s second tier and dropped down to the Euro Pro Tour in 2014. Another strong season there saw him regain his Challenge Tour playing privileges and, in 2016, he had his most successful season on the circuit, finishing 48th on the Order of Merit.

In July 2016, he posted his best finish as a pro, finishing in a tie for third in the Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana.