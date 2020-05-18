Scots pro Connor Syme wins €10,000 for charity

Scotland’s Connor Syme carded an eight-under-par round of 64 to secure a two-shot victory in the latest BMW Indoor Invitational event powered by TrackMan.

The Drumoig pro finished top of a leaderboard featuring 28 European Tour players in the second of five virtual golf tournaments that uses the latest simulator technology.

His victory ‘at’ Royal Portrush earned Syme a cheque of €10,000 towards the charity of his choice. The 24-year-old opted to split his winnings between two charities that will benefit from the donation during the COVID-19 pandemic: FoodTrain, which supplies meals to the elderly in Dundee, Scotland, and Hospice of the Valleys, a charity close to his heart which provides palliative care.

“My girlfriend’s grandfather unfortunately passed away a couple of days ago after a two-year battle with bowel cancer,” he explained. “Hospice of the Valleys have been with him every step of the way and €5,000 would mean a lot to them as it could offer more than a month of service towards someone like my girlfriend’s grandad.”

Syme and the rest of the field, including the winner of last week’s inaugural BMW International powered by TrackMan, Joost Luiten, and former world No.1 Martin Kaymer, competed virtually over the Northern Irish links from their own homes in the 18-hole strokeplay event.



“It was my first time competing in something like this on Trackman, so I really had no idea what a good score would be, but I was very happy with the numbers,” added the Scot.

“I’ve actually been following a program with Spencer Henderson, the Scotland U18 coach. He’s been keeping us busy on Trackman, so I probably owe a lot of this win to him. I don’t know how sharp I would have been otherwise.”

Tournament footage was shown on the European Tour’s social media channels and https://bmw.trackmaninvitational.com, with fans able to follow using #BMWTrackManInvitational.

The third event in the new indoor series takes place next Saturday, with players tackling Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, the host venue of the annual BMW International Open.