Golf News

Scots pro in contention on American satellite tour

By Michael McEwan31 March, 2020
Calum Hill

So, you think every professional golf tour around the world has gone into coronavirus-enforced lockdown, do you?

Wrong!

As we reported last week, a handful of developmental circuits in the USA are continue to stage events... and a young Scots pro is in contention to win on one of them this week.

European Tour rookie Calum Hill is playing in the 54-hole Verrado Founders Championship on the Outlaw Tor a men’s circuit played primarily in Arizona. 

The 25-year-old from Kirkcaldy is off to a good start, too, having opened with a four-under 68 to sit just two shots off the early lead posted by KK Limbhasut.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

Hill's agent Iain Stoddart, of Bounce Sports Management, confirmed to bunkered.co.uk that he had made the decision to head for Arizona shortly before the coronavirus lockdown began in the UK. 

"His girlfriend is based over there and, as we know there are some fantastic golf facilities out there, too, which are currently not under lockdown, so he made the decision that that's where he wants to be," Stoddart told us.

Hill finished second on the Challenge Tour Rankings last year to earn a first crack at the European Tour this year. 

He had played in five events, sitting 110th on the Race To Dubai, before the tour went into lockdown.

