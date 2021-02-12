Scots pro puts "unique" irons under the hammer

Want to get your hands on a set of clubs used on the European Tour? Now’s your chance.



Scots pro, Craig Lee, a former European Tour card holder, is auctioning off his clubs used at the 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Lee, now a PGA pro teaching from his home studio in Stirling, held a main tour card for six seasons in a row from 2012, finishing 59th in the Race to Dubai in 2013, the year he lost out to Thomas Bjorn in a play-off at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The 43-year-old, who called time on his tour career in 2017, secured one of two PGA spots available at the Scottish Open, making the most of his appearance, making the cut and battling to a solid T42 finish.

Lee played alongside some recognisable names at the event, being partnered with Edoardo Molinari and Matthew Fitzpatrick on the Sunday.

Now, Stirling-based Lee is listing his tour spec Wilson combo irons used that week on eBay, as he seeks to offload them to a forever home.

“They’re a trusty set of clubs,” Lee told bunkered.co.uk. “I personally built them at the beginning of last year. I tinkered with them until I was pretty happy with what I had in them.

“It’s not everyday you can get clubs that have been used on the European Tour. It would be a different kettle of fish if it were Rory [McIlroy’s] clubs but they are built for a tour pro, so they are a slightly different make-up from what you usually see.”

The combo set features Wilson Staff V6 irons 4-6, Blade 7-PW, with Aerotech composite shafts as well as custom ferrules and an extra stiff flex.

“They’ve got quite specialist composite shafts,” added Lee. “They’re a combination of a graphite and steel. It’s quite a unique shaft. I’ve had that in the last three or four sets and I’ve enjoyed it. You can’t get those shafts from Wilson Golf, so it’s quite a unique set for somebody to purchase.”

The auction ends on February 15 at 22:38, with bids starting from £600. You can get full details of the item and get involved in the bidding by clicking here.