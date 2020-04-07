search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots pro wins on American tour

Golf News

Scots pro wins on American tour

By Michael McEwan02 April, 2020
Calum Hill Verrado Founders Championship outlaw tour European Tour Scottish news Tour News
Calum Hill

Scotland's Calum Hill is putting the coronavirus-enforced pause of his European Tour rookie season to good use - by winning on one of the few tours that is still operating. 

The 25-year-old closed with a four-under 68 to win the 54-hole Verrado Founders Championship on the Outlaw Tour, a men’s circuit that plays primarily in Arizona. 

Kirkcaldy-born Hill finished on 15-under, one shot ahead of Colorado golfer Chris Korte. 

The event had got off to a peculiar start when the 60-player field was cut down to 44 after the opening round after 14 players were disqualified from playing from the wrong tees. A further two withdrew. 

• R&A announces postponement of events

• The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!

• The very best of golf on Netflix

Hill had made the decision to head for Arizona shortly before the coronavirus lockdown began in the UK. 

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

His manager Iain Stoddart of Bounce Sports Management told us: "His girlfriend is based over there and there are some fantastic golf facilities out there, too, which are currently not under lockdown, so he made the decision that that's where he wants to be." 

• 10 great golf books for self-isolating with

• Caddyshack: Where are they now?

• IN PICS - The best par-3s in Scotland

Hill, who studied at Western New Mexico University before turning professional in 2017, finished second on the Challenge Tour Rankings in 2019 to earn a first crack at the European Tour this year. 

He had played in five events, sitting 110th on the Race To Dubai, before the tour went into lockdown.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Calum Hill

Related Articles - outlaw tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection
What new hobby has Tiger taken up during lockdown?
Scottish Golf CANCELS all 2020 events
CORONAVIRUS Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'
Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow