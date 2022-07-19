Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro

Louise Duncan, one of the brightest prospects in Scottish golf, has revealed she is turning professional.

The 22-year-old former Women’s Amateur champion announced on Tuesday that she will join the paid ranks with immediate effect.

She has already been added to the field for next week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links as a sponsor’s invite, courtesy of VisitScotland.

“I have been thinking about making the transition into professional for quite some time now and it just feels so right to be making my professional debut at my home open and also at a club which is just down the road from where I grew up learning to playing golf,” Duncan said.

“I am so grateful to VisitScotland for all their support during my amateur career and for helping me get to where I am today.

“I am so excited to make my first professional appearance in such a strong competitive field and at an amazing venue like Dundonald Links.”

Duncan shot to prominence last year when she won the Women’s Amateur Championship in record-breaking fashion, beating Iceland’s Jóhanna Lea Lúðvíksdóttir 9&8.

She followed that up by finishing in the top ten at the AIG Women’s Open.

The Stirling University graduate has joined management firm Bounce, which also represents other Scots stars such as Robert MacIntyre.

Hannah McCook has also been named as one of VisitScotland’s sponsor’s invites for this week. She recently returned to golf after a long spell out through injury.