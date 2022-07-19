search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro

Golf News

Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro

By Jamie Hall19 July, 2022
louise duncan Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open Dundonald Links Bounce Sport Golf In Scotland
Louise Duncan Turns Pro Trust Golf Womens Scottish Open

Louise Duncan, one of the brightest prospects in Scottish golf, has revealed she is turning professional.

The 22-year-old former Women’s Amateur champion announced on Tuesday that she will join the paid ranks with immediate effect.

She has already been added to the field for next week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links as a sponsor’s invite, courtesy of VisitScotland.

• Edinburgh Airport roasted after clubs left behind

• Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

“I have been thinking about making the transition into professional for quite some time now and it just feels so right to be making my professional debut at my home open and also at a club which is just down the road from where I grew up learning to playing golf,” Duncan said.

“I am so grateful to VisitScotland for all their support during my amateur career and for helping me get to where I am today.

“I am so excited to make my first professional appearance in such a strong competitive field and at an amazing venue like Dundonald Links.”

Duncan shot to prominence last year when she won the Women’s Amateur Championship in record-breaking fashion, beating Iceland’s Jóhanna Lea Lúðvíksdóttir 9&8.

• PGA and DP World tours set for tough week

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

She followed that up by finishing in the top ten at the AIG Women’s Open.

The Stirling University graduate has joined management firm Bounce, which also represents other Scots stars such as Robert MacIntyre.

Hannah McCook has also been named as one of VisitScotland’s sponsor’s invites for this week. She recently returned to golf after a long spell out through injury.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - louise duncan

Related Articles - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

Related Articles - Dundonald Links

Related Articles - Bounce Sport

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed
Pharmacist takes Pro-Am spot in first-ever Golf Lottery draw
Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro
Paddy Power offers ridiculous odds on next LIV defectors
Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow