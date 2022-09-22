search
Golf News

Scots student wins R&A title thanks to mind-blowing round

By Jamie Hall22 September, 2022
Lorna McClymont Stirling University R&A R&A student tour series
Lorna Mc Clymont

Scottish international Lorna McClymont shot what is believed to be one of the best rounds in history en route to victory in the R&A Student Tour Series.

McClymont signed for a 13-under 60 at Montrose, shaving six shots off the previous course record.

Her historic round included nine birdies and two eagles at the world’s fifth-oldest golf club, while she also narrowly missed a putt for a 59.

The score of 13-under is just three shy of the world record, which was set in Oklahoma ten years ago.

It was enough for McClymont to take home the title by a single shot despite following her stellar first round with a six-over 79.

“A win is always good, but this one is maybe bittersweet,” the Stirling University student told the R&A.

“It’s hard to describe but I felt as if I was playing in a mist that was stopping me from doing what I normally do.

“I’ll learn from both rounds of golf. [In the first round] it was good to learn to have that control and how it feels. [In the second round] it was good because I learned there are times when golf doesn’t always go your way, and you have to take it on the chin and learn from it.”

Stirling University’s head performance coach, former European Tour pro Dean Robertson, described his student’s first round as “without doubt one of the best rounds of golf I have ever witnessed by any amateur or professional in my career”.

In the men’s event George Cannon completed a Stirling double, beating Will Coxon and Ben Willis in a three-hole playoff.

“I’ve worked really hard over the summer and Dean has put in a lot of hard work with me,” he said.

“He’s given me a lot of confidence and you can’t beat that. I only got in the team last week and so it’s a great start.”

