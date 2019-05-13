search
Golf News

Golf News

Scots tour pro hints he could soon quit golf

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2019
Richie Ramsay British Masters Hillside Golf Club Race to Dubai OWGR Golf In Scotland European Tour BBC Scotland
Richie Ramsay

Hot on the heels of finishing in a tie for fifth at the British Masters, Richie Ramsay has revealed that he is considering quitting golf.

The three-time European Tour winner has told the BBC that he may retire from the game when he turns 40 to spend more time with his daughter, Olivia.

"It's a tough decision to make but I would make it,” said the 35-year-old Aberdonian. “She's number one in my life.

• 2020 British Masters host venue confirmed

• Why does Rory have cause to be happy right now?

"I was fighting with being away so much from Olivia. I made a plan that if my motivation is not there and I don't feel I'm spending enough time with my daughter then at 40 I can retire and be okay.

Richie Ramsay British Masters 1

"I put a lot into this game and 99% isn't good enough for me. It has to be 100%."

• Where will future editions of the US PGA be played?

• US PGA 2019: Rounds 1 & 2 tee times revealed

Ramsay’s impressive performance at Hillside at the weekend was his best result since he finished in a tie for second at the 2017 Irish Open. It also continues his good recent form, following his top-15 finish at the Volvo China Open.

He has now climbed to 72nd on the Race To Dubai and to 333rd on the Official World Golf Ranking.

