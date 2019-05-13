Scots tour pro hints he could soon quit golf

Hot on the heels of finishing in a tie for fifth at the British Masters, Richie Ramsay has revealed that he is considering quitting golf.



The three-time European Tour winner has told the BBC that he may retire from the game when he turns 40 to spend more time with his daughter, Olivia.

"It's a tough decision to make but I would make it,” said the 35-year-old Aberdonian. “She's number one in my life.



"I was fighting with being away so much from Olivia. I made a plan that if my motivation is not there and I don't feel I'm spending enough time with my daughter then at 40 I can retire and be okay.

"I put a lot into this game and 99% isn't good enough for me. It has to be 100%."



Ramsay’s impressive performance at Hillside at the weekend was his best result since he finished in a tie for second at the 2017 Irish Open. It also continues his good recent form, following his top-15 finish at the Volvo China Open.

He has now climbed to 72nd on the Race To Dubai and to 333rd on the Official World Golf Ranking.