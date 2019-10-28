Scotscraig to host brand new seniors event

The inaugural Scottish Super Seniors International Masters is coming to Scotscraig next year.



The 54-hole event, which takes place from April 15-17, is being organised by the Scottish Seniors Golfing Society and is open to all male golfers who are 65 and over on April 15, 2020.

The event is expected to draw low handicap golfers from across the UK Europe. The handicap limit is 12.4 and if oversubscribed a ballot will apply.



• Fourth annual tourism week tees off

• New Glasgow indoor golf centre opens

Keith Ross, SSGS captain believes that the new event will be very popular with golfers.



"The SSGS runs eight 36-hole events each season with age category prizes included in these tournaments,” he said. “For the last two seasons we have also run four 36-hole Super Senior events open to competitors aged 65 and over.



INTRODUCING... THE BEST OFFER IN GOLF!



“Currently, there is not a 54-hole Open Super Seniors tournament in Scotland and, at the request of our membership, we have included the inaugural Super Seniors International Masters on our 2020 fixture list. I know it will be a great event at Scotscraig Golf Club".



• WATCH - Watson takes wild line off tee



Entry fee for the three-day event is £90 and entries close on March 1, 2020.

Scotscraig, located in Tayport, is the 13th oldest golf club in the world and has been used as an Open Qualifying Course on several occasions.



• Tiger rewrites golf's record books



There will be a 36-hole cut, reducing the field for the final day’s play to 50 golfers. Non-qualifying golfers will play a further 18-hole event at Drumoig Golf Club.

To find out more or to enter, click here.