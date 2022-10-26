Scott Henry opens up on four years of injury hell

Scott Henry has opened up on the injury hell that he says has robbed him of the last four years of his career.

A misdiagnosed hamstring tear in 2018 has left the Glasgow man with no status on the DP World Tour, forcing him to take up a new coaching role at Bishopbriggs driving range near Glasgow, supplemented by a warehouse job, as he plots a route back to the top of the game.

Appearing on this week’s episode of The bunkered Podcast, Henry described how the injury happened on the golf course just 48 hours after he surrendered a three-shot lead with three holes to play in a Challenge Tour event in Northern Ireland.



In a wide-ranging chat, he also detailed how he was reduced to hitting shots that made fellow players’ caddies laugh out loud, and spoke candidly of the mental toll taken by his fight for full fitness.

“Effectively, I feel like I’ve had four years stolen from my career,” said Henry. “No doubt about that. And that’s not the only thing that’s been stolen. I spent a lot of money trying to get the right answers to get me back, and I spent a lot of money playing but playing poorly.



"I hate to sound bitter or like I’ve got a chip on my shoulder – but I kind of do. But that’s the thing that’s going to drive me to get back.”

The full extent of Henry’s injury only became clear when he reached out to former Manchester United physiotherapist Dave Fevre. His tests revealed that the Scot’s left leg was 40% weaker than his right.

“For a right-handed golfer, your left leg needs to be stronger than right but, for me, it was the opposite,” he added. “Dave worked under Sir Alex Ferguson for 15 to 20 years and he told me that, for a supposed recovered athlete, I had the worst dispersion of strength he’d ever seen.”

At Fevre’s instruction, Henry is now in the middle of a “brutal” rehab programme that is designed to strengthen his damaged hamstring. However, he is fully committed to it and insists that he believes “100%” that he can force his way back on the tour.

“I know my greatest achievement in golf will be getting competitive again,” he added. “My Everest is getting healthy and getting back to being competitive. As soon as I do that and get my foot in the door, I do believe I’ll go on and win tournaments."

To listen to the episode in full, click here.

