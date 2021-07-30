search
Golf News

Scott Herald triumphs on Get Back To Golf Tour

By Ryan Crombie23 July, 2021
Get Back To Golf Tour scott herald st andrews links Scotscraig Bunkered
Scott Heraldb Gbtgt

Scotscraig Golf Club was originally founded by members of the St Andrews Society of Golfers back in 1817.

Therefore, it is fitting that it was St Andrews teaching pro Scott Herald who clinched a bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour victory on the very same site. 

Herald, who has been St Andrews Links since 2015, carded an impressive round of six-under par 65 to seal him the victory at Scotscraig Golf Club by two strokes. 

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship

• Scots golfer matches Westwood record

Herald held off challenges from fellow professional John Gallagher and amateur James Wilson who both carded four-under par 67s. 

Herald’s round peaked when he holed a 7-iron strike from 167 yards at the tough par-4 11th hole for an eagle two.

“I thought the course was in excellent condition,” said a delighted Herald. “I hadn’t played there in nearly a decade and thoroughly enjoyed my day.

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

“Thanks to my playing partners Alan Tait, Stevie Gray and Ian Graham who were as ever great fun and very encouraging as I started to roll in some birdies. They helped to keep me relaxed which is testament to the bunkered Get Back to Golf Tour and it’s format. I’m really delighted to have qualified and looking forward to my day at Dumbarnie in October.”

The tour, set up by former European Tour pro Alan Tait, is now halfway through the year’s schedule with six events left to play in.

• The men to make the cut in all four majors in 2021

Scott Herald is the fifth different winner on the tour this season and will take his place, along with the other 11 finalists, at Dumbarnie on the 24th October for the tour’s grand final.

The sixth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at Murrayshall and runs until August 1. For more information, click here.

