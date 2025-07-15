Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has weighed in on LIV Golf’s latest bid for world ranking points.

The OWGR announced last week that the Saudi-backed league had submitted a new application for inclusion in the system.

And Scheffler, who has now been top of the pile for 143 consecutive weeks, has argued why breakaway LIV players should be on the ladder.

“I think having the ability to rank all the golfers in the world is really important,” the American said ahead of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

“When you have guys always playing a different schedule, it can be very hard to rank player versus player.

“That was always difficult for us in amateur golf because you have so many different tournaments and guys aren’t playing against each other every week.

“It’s really hard to rank a guy that plays junior golf on the West Coast versus a guy that plays junior golf on the East Coast. They may only play together a couple times a year. It can be very difficult to rank who is the best player when it’s like that.”

Scheffler continued: “In terms of the world ranking points, I think the more often we can get the best players in the world playing together would be better, and that would only be better for the rankings as well.”

• ‘I can break things’ – Robert MacIntyre details ‘mental’ cool down hour

• Jon Rahm explains why LIV event was ideal Open prep

Fellow Masters champion Trevor Immelman, chairman of the OWGR Board of Directors, confirmed the bid was received on June 30.

In a statement, the South African wrote that the governing body was reviewing the application and thanked LIV for its interest.

LIV CEO Scott O’Neil said in his statement: “We thank OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman for his continued leadership and willingness to move the sport of golf forward for the benefit of all players and most importantly, the fans,” he said.

“LIV Golf is committed to working together with the Official World Golf Ranking and its board to ensure the very best players are competing in the game’s most prestigious events.

“We are confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system.

“We are hopeful the review and approval process can progress ahead of the 2026 major season.”

• Getting to grips with the Jug: The first 24 hours as Open champ

• Major champ withdraws from The Open

Meanwhile, before teeing off at the final men’s major of the year, Scheffler reiterated his stance on playing an international schedule.

The PGA Champ insisted travelling the world is not a priority, nor is it a responsibility of being world No.1.

“I think the greatest competition we have right now in the game of golf is the PGA Tour and playing in the States,” he said.

“I’m playing where the best competition is. Week in and week out. For me to play against the best players in the world, that’s where all of them are.

“Would it be nice to play an international schedule? Yeah, I’d love to be able to travel the world and play golf. There’s a time and a place for that, and right now, with the way my life is, it’s not really the time or the place.

“I’m starting a young family, and travelling across the world to play golf would be great, but at the end of the day, that’s not my priority nor my responsibility. My responsibility is to my family first, and that’s where my priorities lie.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.