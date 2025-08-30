Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He might not have won the FedEx Cup but Scottie Scheffler has, without question, been the main man in golf once again this year.

Since the turn of the year, the world No.1 has added a further five PGA Tour titles to his ever-growing ‘wins’ column, two of them – the PGA Championship and Open Championship – majors.

Since February 2022, Scheffler has won a remarkable 18 times on the US-based circuit and has been top of the OWGR for 154 weeks, including the last 119 consecutively.

He is, without question, the most dominant figure in the game.

So, does he have what it takes to become the first player in the sport’s history to win a calendar year grand slam of major championships in 2026?

According to one multiple major winner, he absolutely does.

Speaking exclusively to Hard Rock Bet, John Daly – a winner of the PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open four years later – Scheffler most certainly can manage this unprecedented feat.

“The way he’s putting, I wouldn’t doubt it,” said Daly. “I mean, you know, Tiger had that kind of run for a long time. If you look back, [Greg] Norman had a run like that too.

“But what Scottie’s doing — he’s putting so well. All the guys hit it kind of the same off the tee, but his iron play is great, and his putting is just phenomenal.”

Woods is the only player to have held all four major titles at the same time but they were split across two years – the US Open, Open and PGA Championship in 2000, and the Masters in 2001.

Scheffler currently has four major victories to his name and requires only a win in the US Open to become just the seventh male golfer to complete the career grand slam.

Meanwhile, Daly has opened up on the experience of appearing in Happy Gilmore 2.

The American featured prominently in the much-anticipated sequel, acting as a muse and de facto ‘uncle’ to Adam Sandler’s Happy.

“It felt like a bridge between the old generation of Happy Gilmore and the new with all the crazy golf stuff going on,” said Daly. “I thought Scottie Scheffler was awesome in it too.

“It was just a blast to do. Adam and I have been friends for a long time, and it was an honour to be a part of it. I’m just glad he said I did okay.”