Scottie Scheffler so often does his talking on the course – but it was his extraordinary press conference answer that’s been the talk of the media centre at Royal Portrush.

The world No.1 has been widely praised for his candour ahead of his attempt to win his first Claret Jug – and so completing the third leg of the career grand slam – on this Dunluce Links.

With a five-minute long soliloquy explaining why he only experiences fleeting joy with his victories, Scheffler ignited an existential debate about the meaning behind this pursuit and life as a whole.

“There are a lot of people that make it to what they thought was going to fulfil them in life, and you get there, you get to number one in the world, and they’re like, ‘what’s the point?'” Scheffler said.

“I really do believe that because, what is the point? Why do I want to win this tournament so bad? That’s something that I wrestle with on a daily basis.”

Scheffler’s considered answer raised eyebrows and some were more enamoured than others.

Dame Laura Davies, a prolific winner for a generation at the elite level of the women’s game, thinks it is a shame that Scheffler can not saviour his career-defining moments.

“A little flabbergasted,” Davies told bunkered.co.uk in a media roundtable.

“I’ve no idea what he’s going on about. You can only feel how you’re feeling. And obviously, if golf doesn’t give him that much excitement after about a couple of minutes after he’s won a tournament, it’s unusual.

“He is what he is, and that’s fine if that’s the way I don’t understand it. Because for me, winning was everything, and it’s exciting. You never know when your trouble is.

“You never know when your next one is. So, the fact that he doesn’t relish the wins for much after he’s done them, I think it’s unusual. And some of the other tour players who are desperately battling to get there.

“Tommy Fleetwood, he wouldn’t mind taking one win in the PGA Tour.

“I think it is a shame, because we all marvel at how good he is, and the fact that it doesn’t fill him full of joy, the fact that he’s, at the moment, the best player on the planet.

“I mean, he said he does enjoy it, but it’s not the be-all and end-all, and it doesn’t have to be the be-all and end-all.

“Fair play to him for saying it, because you don’t have to say things like that, you can feel it and keep it bottled up.”

Rich Beem has a slightly different take to his fellow Sky Sports analyst.

“The first time I heard the comments, I was very perplexed,” Beem said. “And it seemed like, well, if you’re not, if you don’t get any satisfaction from doing this, then what’s the point?

“But I think the more that I read into the comments and understood, put myself in his position a little bit, and I’m thinking about my successes, he’s perfectly correct.

“No matter what it is you do, and it’s probably more in America because as a golfer who’s had success, you know, any sportsman, past or present, that has done anything of significance, you guys seem to embrace and enjoy.

“Whereas a lot of the times, as soon as you get done and you walk out of that media centre with a trophy as a champion, what’s next?

“Because you’re going to go home, you’re going to enjoy it, and then the media is going to start asking, you know, well, can he do this? Will he do that? That’s the job of them. You almost kind of get lost in the shuffle.

“But you almost kind of get lost in the shuffle of like just, you know, like Rory.

“Two days later, talking about the Grand Slam of 2025 – ‘Rory’s got a great chance of winning it.

“At what point was he ever able to sit there and just bask in the glory of competing something that nobody, only six or five players before him has ever done? That part of it, I can understand.”

