Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The US Ryder Cup team took a wholly different approach to this year’s biennial bust-up in comparison to previous renewals of the match.

Scottie Scheffler and nine of his 11 Ryder Cup teammates used the Procore Championship as a final competitive preparation for next week’s event, with the world No.1 lifting the PGA Tour title.

It was a huge change from preparations ahead of the 2023 match, which saw the visitors soundly beaten by the Europeans. Only two members of that US team – Justin Thomas and Max Homa – played in the final tour event.

Now, having done so this year, Scheffler believes his side are in a far stronger position, calling the decision to have a long break before the Ryder Cup ‘really weird’.

• Ryder Cup legend makes bold Team Europe prediction

• Tiger Woods told he is ‘bigger’ than Ryder Cup captaincy

“When I look at my experience from the last few team events, it’s weird to have such a long break after the season ends to one of our biggest events being either the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup,” he said.

“Those are huge for us as Americans and something we take a lot of pride in. I find it really weird there’s four or five weeks between the end of our season and a huge team event.

“So, staying sharp is something that’s always important to me, but it is important to also get rest at the end of each season. I mean, playing tournament golf out here for an entire year, being in contention, it takes a lot out of you physically and mentally.

“There is a balance between rest and getting ready for the team events, but going into this Ryder Cup I felt like, for our preparation, this was something we needed to do – to come here and play this week.

“I think we’re all feeling very prepared to go into Bethpage and excited to get that week started.”

• ‘Bunch of wusses’ – Ryder Cup legend rips into European rivals

• Paul McGinley: US Ryder Cup players have made ‘massive mistake’

It mimicked the Euros plans, as 11 of Luke Donald’s dozen players contested the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week.

Incredibly, those players enjoyed similar results at the DP World Tour’s flagship event in 2023, while vice-captain Alex Noren won this year’s event.

Following the Swede’s win, Team Europe jetted straight to New York for a scouting trip of their own at Bethpage, which included playing nine holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday before spending Tuesday night together in Manhattan.

The 2025 Ryder Cup begins with foursomes on Friday, September 26.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.