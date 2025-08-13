Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Memo to golf journalists: stop asking Scottie Scheffler questions about the Ryder Cup.

At the very least, don’t go grilling him on the biennial dust-up whilst he’s trying to win the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The world No.1’s famously cool demeanour was tested ahead of this week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland when he was asked one too many questions about next month’s match at Bethpage for his liking.

Pressed for his expectations on what the crowd will be like on Long Island and how it might compare to what he experienced at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome two years ago, Scheffler didn’t mince his words.

“I love answering questions about the Ryder Cup, but this is ridiculous,” said the four-time major champion. “We’re at the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup is over a month away.

• Big name LIV stars commit to Amgen Irish Open

• Keegan Bradley told he should make big Ryder Cup decision

“If you want to talk about this week, let’s talk about this week. If not, I’ve got practice to do. I’m getting ready for a golf tournament.”

In fairness to Scheffler, the question on the crowd was the sixth consecutive Ryder Cup question put to him.

First, he was asked for his thoughts on the prospect of Keegan Bradley potentially being a playing captain.

“I think we have a really good group of guys,” he responded. “I think Keegan can only help that. I think if it’s something that Keegan wants to be part of and if he wants to play, I think he’s a guy we’d all love to have on the team. The intensity that he’s brought as a captain, he has definitely exceeded my expectations. He’s done a great job.

“He’s passionate about the Ryder Cup. He cares a lot about us as players. It’s been a lot of fun kind of watching him develop in this role, and we’re excited to get the Ryder Cup started.”

• Open venue’s ‘controversial’ change opposed in huge petition

• Bryson DeChambeau makes PGA Tour drug testing claim

He was also asked if the players who do make the US side might prepare differently this time around, after being accused of travelling to Italy two years ago competitively under-cooked.

“It’s one of those deals, it’s tough,” said Scheffler. “When you get to the end of the PGA Tour season, I think you’re a little bit tired. You look at a year like last year I had. When it came to the end of the season, I was pretty worn out. It took a lot out of me. It was important for me to get rest.

“I think now, with the way the schedule is, I think there’s like four weeks after the Tour Championship before the Ryder Cup, and that’s plenty of time to get rest while still staying competitive.

“It’s important for me to get out and get some competitive reps before the Ryder Cup. I felt like last time was maybe a bit too much time off.”

So, nobody can say he didn’t offer some Ryder Cup takes.

Just maybe not as many as the press pack on-site might have wanted…