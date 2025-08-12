Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Scottie Scheffler will be missing his caddie Ted Scott again this week.
Scott left the FedEx Cup St Jude Championship before Sunday’s final round in Memphis to attend a private family matter back home in Louisiana.
Scheffler therefore turned to PGA Tour chaplain and close friend Brad Payne, who had assumed the role as his fill-in caddie before at the PGA Championship in 2024 – the same week he was arrested.
• 3 big names in danger of imminent LIV Golf relegation
• Tommy Fleetwood opens up on latest PGA Tour heartache
The world no.1 finished in a tie for third at TPC Southwind, one shot shy of a dramatic playoff won by Justin Rose.
It has now emerged that Scheffler’s right-hand man Scott will also miss this week’s second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs – the BMW Championship.
The PGA Tour have said that while Scott “continues to attend to a family matter”, Scheffler will have a new man on the bag this week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland.
• PGA Tour winner DQ’d from event after ‘freaky’ rules blunder
• LIV Golf pair confirmed for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Scheffler has hired Chris Kirk’s looper Mike Cromie for the $20million tournament.
Kirk was 51st in the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx St Jude, meaning he missed out on the BMW by one place.
A timeline has not been put on Scott’s return and no details have been released about his absence, so it is unclear whether Scheffler will have his regular caddie on the bag for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses