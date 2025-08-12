Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scottie Scheffler will be missing his caddie Ted Scott again this week.

Scott left the FedEx Cup St Jude Championship before Sunday’s final round in Memphis to attend a private family matter back home in Louisiana.

Scheffler therefore turned to PGA Tour chaplain and close friend Brad Payne, who had assumed the role as his fill-in caddie before at the PGA Championship in 2024 – the same week he was arrested.

• 3 big names in danger of imminent LIV Golf relegation

• Tommy Fleetwood opens up on latest PGA Tour heartache

The world no.1 finished in a tie for third at TPC Southwind, one shot shy of a dramatic playoff won by Justin Rose.

It has now emerged that Scheffler’s right-hand man Scott will also miss this week’s second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs – the BMW Championship.

The PGA Tour have said that while Scott “continues to attend to a family matter”, Scheffler will have a new man on the bag this week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland.

• PGA Tour winner DQ’d from event after ‘freaky’ rules blunder

• LIV Golf pair confirmed for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Scheffler has hired Chris Kirk’s looper Mike Cromie for the $20million tournament.

Kirk was 51st in the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx St Jude, meaning he missed out on the BMW by one place.

A timeline has not been put on Scott’s return and no details have been released about his absence, so it is unclear whether Scheffler will have his regular caddie on the bag for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.