All of the charges brought against Scottie Scheffler following his arrest during the PGA Championship have been dropped.

The world No.1 was booked by cops in Kentucky after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club early on the morning of May 17.

Scheffler was taken away in handcuffs following the incident that occurred shortly after a fatal accident nearby.

He was subsequently charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer before being released just in time to make his second round tee time.

Bryan Gillis, the detective who arrested Scheffler, has since been disciplined for a policy violation after failing to follow procedure by not activating his bodycam when the incident occurred.

Scheffler’s attorney had pledged to litigate in order to clear his star client’s name.

However, that won’t now be required following a hearing today that lasted less than ten minutes.

After reviewing the evidence, Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell said Scheffler’s actions did not “satisfy the elements of any criminal offence” and “corroborated” Scheffler’s claim that the incident had been a “big misunderstanding”.

“The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr Scheffler,” added O’Connell.

“However, Mr Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

Scheffler was not in court for today’s hearing but issued a statement on social media shortly afterwards.

“Earlier today, I was informed by my attorney, Steve Romines, that all charges were formally dismissed in regard to the incident outside of Valhalla Golf Club on May 17,” he wrote.

“As I stated previously, this was an unfortunate misunderstanding. I hold no ill will toward Officer Gillis. I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same.

“Police officers have a difficult job and I hold them in high regard. This was a severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation.”

He added: “I appreciate the support during the past two weeks and want to again encourage everyone to remember the real tragedy of May 17. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with John Mills and his family, and I hope to personally offer my condolences now that the case is over. May John rest in peace.”

Scheffler subsequently finished in a tie for eighth at Valhalla.

He finished tied for second on his most recent start, at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

