World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has leapt to the defense of US Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau after Brandel Chamblee labelled him a “captain’s nightmare”.

Chamblee, 62, was speaking on Golf Channel’s ‘Live from the Ryder Cup’ last night when he took aim at DeChambeau, insisting that he was more focused on his bot-assisted YouTube channel.

“He’s trying to drum some interest up for himself and I thought it was poignant when he was asked about the rhetoric of Rory, he didn’t mention the goal this week of winning the Ryder Cup. He didn’t talk about playing on a team and how much that meant,” Chamblee said.

“What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, if you want to talk about the numbers generated by that, it’s pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating those views.

“I have no doubt there is some interest as well, but that’s what he wants to talk about. Not the team, not the Ryder Cup.

“It’s one of the reasons he will be so difficult to get paired with. No doubt he is one hell of a golfer, no doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans, I’ve heard about them. He’s an odd duck when he’s trying to fit in with a team and he has so many bulletin board mistakes. I think he would be a captain’s nightmare.”

Scheffler, however, couldn’t see it any different. Speaking to the media ahead of this year’s biennial battle at Bethpage, the Open champ heaped praise on DeChambeau’s personality and energy.

“He’s a tremendous competitor,” Scheffler said. “He’s a great partner as well. He’s a great guy; he’s a good friend. He’s been great in our team room. He brings a lot of energy, and the people love him.

“Being an American means a lot to him and I’m excited to kind of unleash him this week.”

It’ll be DeChambeau’s third appearance in the Ryder Cup this week but a first time wearing red, white and blue since 2021. Despite finishing 54th on the US points list in 2023, he felt aggrieved not to make Zach Johnson’s team.

Much of the discourse around his participation this week has concerned who he will potentially pair in foursomes or fourballs.

Meanwhile, Scheffler admitted that golf-mad POTUS Donald Trump calls him after his wins (that’s a lot of phone calls). Trump will be in attendance in New York on Friday.

“The President is kind of funny,” Scheffler said. “He loves the game of golf; he loves supporting golfers and I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins. He just loves the game of golf and he’s one of those guys when you’re around him, he does such a good job of feeding confidence into everybody around him.

Asked what Trump says when he calls, Scheffler replied: “Just great job.”

