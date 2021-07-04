Scottie Scheffler “frustrated” by lack of wins

PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler has said that his wait for his first PGA Tour win is something that plays on his mind.



Since receiving his full PGA Tour card for the 2020 season, University of Texas graduate Scottie Scheffler has posted 14 top-10 finishes on the tour, but failed to get over the line for his maiden win.

Scheffler, 25, picked up the PGA Tour’s 2020 Rookie of the Year award for a sensational season that saw him finish fifth on the season-ending Tour Championship. He is just the second rookie to finish in the Tour Championship’s top-5 in the FedEx Cup era.

Despite this, the American’s wait for his first PGA Tour win rumbles on, something which he admits worries him.

“There’s no doubt It’s on my mind,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “I definitely want to win. I hate the end of the week each week not being able to get the job done. I think, with every week that it doesn’t happen, I get a little more frustrate but it’s hard to win out on tour and I need to remind myself of that. It’s difficult seeing other guys out here winning and I’ve still to taste that but I believe it will come.

“I know I’m playing good golf, so I just have to keep putting myself in position and I’m sure I’ll win soon. I try not to overthink it, but it’s difficult as it’s a big deal to get your first win. But it’s about playing good golf to give myself those opportunities and the more I can do that, the better.”

Scheffler will need to put his hopes of a PGA Tour on hold for at least a week as he heads over to Scotland to play in the Scottish Open, his first regular European Tour event.

“I’ve never been over there before but I’ve heard the Renaissance is a great course,” he added. “I’m just looking forward to getting over there and getting used to everything like the time change and to play a European event for the first time.

“I was hoping to go and play Muirfield and North Berwick but with COVID-19 restrictions, they aren’t really letting anyone in or out of the bubble, which is a shame. Other than that, I’m buzzing to get over to Scotland and to see the country and to play some golf.”