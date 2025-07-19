Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

So where does Scottie Scheffler live?

For a golfer as wealthy as Scottie Scheffler, he still lives a relatively humble lifestyle.

If you can call a $2.1million mansion in Dallas humble, that is.

Because that’s exactly what Scottie Scheffler paid for this stunning property in his home state of Texas in 2020 after getting married to his childhood sweetheart Meredith Scudder.

The world No.1 golfer, who earned over $60million in prize money in the 2024 season alone, lives with his wife Meredith and their young son Bennett in Dallas’ Devonshire neighbourhood.

Scheffler’s home covers 5,000 square-feet and includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a luxurious backyard pool area. It is now estimated to be worth closer to $3.2million.

When the two-time Masters champion is not dominating tournaments across the United States, this is where the golfer spends his time relaxing.

SwingUClubhouse has obtained HAR.com pictures of the property, so let’s take a peak behind the curtain at Scottie Scheffler’s abode…

Scottie Scheffler’s house in Dallas certainly seems to have a homely feel to it. The glorious backyard retreat is certainly where we’d been spending our time in the Texas heat…

