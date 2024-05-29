Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Brand new footage appearing to show Scottie Scheffler’s immediate reaction to his arrest has emerged on social media.

A video posted on Facebook on May 23 and shared by Golf Digest’s Alex Myers shows Scheffler having a conversation in a police car with a police officer.

The world No.1, who was booked on four charges including second-degree assault of a police officer following his arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, reiterates throughout this revealing three-minute clip that he was unaware that he was indeed being stopped by a police officer.

Bryan Gillis, the detective who arrested Scheffler, has since been disciplined for a policy violation after failing to follow procedure by activating his bodycam when the incident occurred.

Scheffler insists in this clip that he did not stop his car because he wasn’t aware that it was a police officer giving the instructions.

“So I’m pulling in here and the police officer up there told me to come the opposite way with the traffic and then come in,” Scheffler says in the unverified video.

A video on Facebook since May 23 captures Scottie Scheffler's conversation in police car after arrest. "You're right, I should have stopped. I did get a little impatient because I'm quite late for my tee time." Cop says he "drug" and "hurt" officer. https://t.co/R4YtBZ2Wg3 pic.twitter.com/IosEtwj2tZ — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 29, 2024

“But as I was pulling in, my window was down, and the officer told me to stop. First of all, I did not know that he was a police officer, I thought he was one of the security guards that was mistaken.”

The officer interrupts: “Stop right there. Why does it matter if he’s a security guard or a police officer if someone tells you to stop?”

Scheffler responds: “Yes, you’re right. I should have stopped. I was getting quite impatient because I’m quite late for my tee time. As he reached into the car he grabbed my shoulder and hit me.”

When told by the office that he dragged Gillis with his car and refused to leave his vehicle, Scheffler replied: “I still was not aware he was a police officer. I was actually looking out of the window to try to find a police officer. Believe me sir, if I knew he was a police officer I would have been much more, less afraid.

“Panic kind of set in – as you can see I’m still shaking. I was afraid. I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t say police, he just hit me with his flashlight and yelled get out of the car.”

The police officer later says: “No matter if you thought he was a police officer or not. Why do you think we’re wearing yellow vests? So you can see us, right? So you can see us and if somebody tells you to stop, anybody, that means you stop at that time and don’t keep going so stuff like this doesn’t happen.

“You actually hurt him. He’s a police officer. He’s got a huge scrape on his knee, he’s getting checked by EMS, he’s got a big bruise. I don’t know. But, for you right now, the main question is if you’re going to jail and it’s up to him. I don’t know.”

Scheffler is then denied the chance to speak to the officer in question and the video ends.

The Masters champion’s arraignment has been delayed until June 3, but Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell will address the case at a court hearing on Wednesday.

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.