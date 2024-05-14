Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scottie Scheffler WILL contest this week’s PGA Championship after his wife Meredith gave birth to the couple’s first child.

According to the Associated Press, the world No.1 became a father to a baby boy called Bennett on May 8.

Scheffler confirmed the baby’s arrival with a post on Instagram captioned: “Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much.”

With Scheffler Jnr here, his Masters champion father was seen on the range at Valhalla Golf Club yesterday ahead of this week’s second men’s major of the year.

He was hugged by Spaniard Jon Rahm who was overheard asking him if he’s had much sleep.

• ‘Stars are aligning’ – Rory McIlroy on PGA Championship hopes

• PGA Championship: When and where to watch on TV

And the 27-year-old has now provided a welcomed update on Meredith’s health, as well as his detailing the early stages.

“First few days have been nice,” Scheffler told the Media in Kentucky. “It was good to get some time at home. It’s pretty wild, a lot of fun. It’s a pretty exciting time for Meredith and me.

“I don’t really know how to describe it, watching the little dude come out of Meredith, and we waited, and it was a surprise for us whether it was going to be a boy or girl, so being able to tell my wife that it was a boy, yeah, it was a wild ride.

“Her first Mother’s Day was fun. Her first Mother’s Day was Sunday and then her birthday Monday, so it was a fun five, six days for us.

“She’s doing well, recovering nicely. We’re very fortunate to be in this position with a healthy mom and healthy baby. Hopefully that will continue.”

From a professional perspective, the birth has been extraordinarily well timed, coming between the Masters and the PGA.

Scheffler is on a streak of four wins in his five most recent starts, including his last two: the Masters and the RBC Heritage. He pulled out last week’s Wells Fargo Championship with the birth imminent.

The American had previously indicated his intention to withdraw from whichever tournament he was playing in should his wife go into labour – including the Masters.

• Rory McIlroy responds to Tiger Woods rift reports

• US Open chief hints at future exemptions for LIV Golf stars

“I’ll be out of here,” he said. “I think [the] first child wins over many things in my life.

“If [Meredith] calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home.”

Such has been his imperious form so far this year, Scheffler is the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Wanamaker Trophy this week and seal a second consecutive major, a third overall.

However, he is not the only big-name player going into the week in exceptional form. Rory McIlroy has also won on his two most recent starts, including last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, whilst defending champion Brooks Koepka – three times a winner of the PGA – won the LIV Golf event in Singapore just over a week ago.

Meanwhile, Scheffler says he is prepared for the changes fatherhood brings but expects ‘continued efficiency’ to help him out.

“Just continuing to get more efficient in the way I do things,” he explained.

“Actually, I was at home working out on Sunday and it was like the fastest workout I ever did at home, just because I was ready to go back in the living room and hang out with Mer and our son.

“I think a lot of that will come naturally, just being as focused as I can and trying to stay present.

“When I’m out here at the golf course doing my job, I’m able to focus on that. Then when I get home, I’m able to leave the golf course there and focus on being with my wife and son.”

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor