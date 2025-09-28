Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A sign that the Ryder Cup hostilities may be over? At least inside the ropes, anyway.

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott has issued a public apology to Francesco Molinari for the flashpoint that involved a row between players and caddies on a fraught Saturday afternoon at Bethpage Black.

Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau were seen angrily confronting Justin Rose as the players walked off the 15th green.

As the group walked to the 16th tee, Tommy Fleetwood, his caddie Ian Finnis and DeChambeau’s bagman Greg Bodine got involved in a heated exchange. Scott was then seen remonstrating with European vice-captain Molinari, clearly agitated about events on the previous green.

There was confusion over who was first to play, and things escalated when DeChambeau followed Rose in as both made their putt.

It took Finnis to play the peacemaker in a situation which almost turned ugly.

However, in his Instagram video post alongside Molinari before the Sunday singles, Scott showed the two sides have cleared the air.

“This guy right here has always been a very sweet spirited man,” he said, arm in arm with the Italian.

“We had a heated moment yesterday but what people don’t realise is that by the time we got to the 16th tee, it was over. Neither one of us want to make the competition about us.

“We want to let the players goo out there and do their thing. Team Europe is kicking our butts and hopefully today we can make it a little more equal. I just want to say I’m sorry and I appreciate you.

Molinari added: “I have so much admiration for you.”

Rose had detailed his version of what happened after sealing another full point for Europe with Fleetwood.

“It was a shame that the match got to that point because it was actually a really great match,” said Rose

. “I was waiting to putt, the boys were obviously working on their read, obviously going through a lot of their sort of whatever, calculations and bits and pieces, so I sort of waited a few seconds and then I felt like they came up again.

I was like, ‘it’s my putt, right,’ or however I said it. Maybe I didn’t say it as politely as I could have said it in the moment, but by no means was there any disrespect or anything like that, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.”

